Millie Manders and the Shutup set to play Saturday night at The Key Club, Leeds

This Saturday, Leeds’s very own emo Mecca The Key Club, will play host to fast rising pop punk group Millie Manders & the Shutup. After their first headline tour last year, plus a tour supporting Less Than Jake, the band grew a name for themselves through energetic, rocking performances and the fiercely powerful performance of frontwoman Millie Manders.

At their last Leeds date, supporting Less Than Jake at the O2 Academy, the group went down a storm with the crowd – presumably gaining legions of new fans in the process. The crowd receptions seem to match the critical praise enjoyed by Millie Manders & the Shutup’s recorded tracks, including debut album Telling Truths, Breaking Ties (2020).

Their date at The Key Club, Leeds on the 18th June is the penultimate date on this tour, though it will be followed by a number of festival performances – including Kendal Calling and Rebellion Festival in Blackpool. Whether you’re going as an already devoted fan of the group, or simply to see whether the hype is real, Millie Manders & the Shutup at the Key Club is sure to be a memorable gig. Tickets are available to buy here.