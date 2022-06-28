Bluedot Festival returns to Jodrell Bank for 2022!

After 2 years of covid-enduced cancellations, the award-winning Bluedot Festival is set to return to Jodrell Bank Observatory in Cheshire from the 21st to the 24th July 2022. The last festival, held in 2019, featured the likes of Kraftwerk, New Order and Hot Chip – a tough act to follow indeed! With 2022’s headliners including Groove Armada, Metronomy and the one and only Björk, though, the organisers of Bluedot have certainly delivered.

As well as a stellar line-up of both musicians and comedians – including Leeds legends Yard Act – Bluedot also includes Science-based talks and activities for all the family to enjoy, linking to the festival’s location at Jodrell Bank Observatory, which houses a number of telescopes including the Lovell Telescope (the third largest steerable radio telescope in the world)! This year’s science headliners include Brainiac Live and Tim Peake. As if that wasn’t enough, Bluedot Festival 2022 will feature the brand-new VIP Village. The village, in partnership with Bruntwood, will feature award winning restaurants and food brands including Hawksmoor and the Michelin-listed Where the Light Gets In.

Bluedot’s fantastic lineup for 2022!

With so much to do, so may great artists to see, and so much Science to soak up in such a beautiful location, Bluedot Festival 2022 is sure to be out of this world (pun definitely intended)!

Weekend and individual day tickets are available for purchase here.