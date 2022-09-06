Jamie xx to make his return to the Warehouse Project, alongside Little Simz, Nia Archives, and more

The Warehouse Project is set to return in just a few days, with Jamie xx headlining the opening Repercussion event, with the likes of Little Simz, Leon Vynehall, Nia Archives, Goldie, Fred again… and more.

After an enchanting set last year, we can’t wait to see Jamie xx’s triumphant return to the Depot Mayfield, in Manchester. The return of whp is always a thrilling one, especially after such an incredible series of events last year, with the likes of Four Tet, and Bicep headlining. Beginning this month, and carrying on till New Year’s day, there’s plenty of exciting events to dig into this year.

There is non-stop talent on the line-up, and truly something for everybody. Whether you’re a fan of jungle, drum and bass, techno, house, disco, or hip hop, the Depot will be your home for the evening. Names like Folamour, Nightmares On Wax, Benji B, and HUNEE should be enough to entice any curious people.

For 14 hours straight (2pm till 4am), world class talent and top shelf DJs will head to the historic northwest city for some unforgettable sets, amongst the three iconic stages, and rattling sound systems.

The Warehouse Project is might just be the best series of nights out going in the UK, so don’t miss out, as the events only come around seasonally.

On the website, it states “The Opening is always a special night. Nine months of wait since the last season closed comes to an end, and an extra air of excitement rattles around the Depot as the doors swing open. As such, there is a suitably large line-up planned this year with pioneering Detroit techno royalty Jeff Mills and Underground Resistance joined by breakout UK rap star and BRIT Awards winner Little Simz, world-class drum & bass from enduring innovator Goldie who presents his special Subjective live show, an audio-visual spectacular from disco and house favourite Folamour, cross-genre electronic sounds from Jamie xx, cutting edge techno, bleeps and bass from Call Super and Palms Trax, big-hearted selections from Hunee and so much more from those including new music maestro Gilles Peterson, reggae don David Rodigan and a flurry of 140bpm club sounds from Sherelle.”

Don’t miss out on what’s likely to be one of the biggest events of the year. Tickets are still available here, so snatch them up before they’re gone.

Here’s the full lineup:

SATURDAY 10TH SEPTEMBER

REPERCUSSION

THE OPENING TO WHP22

Jamie xx | Little Simz | Fred again.. | Jeff Mills

Folamour Power To The PPL AV | Goldie Presents Subjective Live

HUNEE | Palms Trax & Call Super | Binker & Moses | A Certain Ratio

Gilles Peterson | Nightmares On Wax | Uncle Waffles | Benji B

SHERELLE | David Rodigan | Leon Vynehall | Nia Archives | Carista

Mr Scruff Presents Keep It Unreal | Luke Una Presents É Soul Cultura

Soichi Terada (Live) | Sassy J | Jamz Supernova | Ash Lauryn

Lauren Hansom | Colin Curtis | MYD (DJ) | Habibi Funk | Thristian

Tash LC | Paula Tape | Moktar | Tarzsa | Dance Regular | Jazzcotech

4tothefloor | Krysko + Krysko Snr | Eves’drop Collective

(Andrea Trout, Lil’ Minx, Ruby Swallow & Ellen Beth Abdi)

Levi Love | Mikey Don | Me Gusta Collective | Jim Bane | Joe Motion