The Entertainment Experts: German metallers Electric Callboy cement their meteoric rise with emphatic album ‘TEKKNO’

When Electric Callboy introduced their new singer Nico Sallach to the world in the depths of the pandemic via ‘Hypa Hypa’, the domino effect of fame and laughter that would ensue could not have even been anticipated by the band themselves. Two years on – with a rebranded name and a momentous live set to match – the band have pioneered their way to the forefront of a genre that is capturing thousands of hearts and minds all across the globe. Their latest album TEKKNO proves just why this ambitious blend of cheesy choruses and monstrous metal has lifted them to arenas – and beyond.

Despite the unprecedented reaction to ‘Hypa Hypa’, it takes a seriously talented and innovative artist to follow it up with five new singles that are currently trending higher on streaming platforms. Indeed, the likes of lead singles ‘Spaceman,’ ‘Pump It’ and ‘We Got The Moves’ exemplify Callboy in their full strength, mixing spectacular hooks with throbbing verses before descending into anarchy via the notorious crushing breakdowns associated with their roots.

You know what you’re getting with Electric Callboy. They’ve managed to carve out a new identity through the lens of costume-laden, hilarious music videos featuring wigs, workouts and all things weird and wonderful. This identity centres around collaboration and community, with the captivating vocals of Conquer Divide soaring through ‘Fuckboi’ being just one example among rappers, YouTubers and other personalities.

The harsh synths of ‘Mindreader’ prelude arguably the album’s most explosive, old-school riff, providing a more minor, darker twist in the heart of the album – Callboy can still do the basics just as well as any other band. The form mirrors the content in ‘Tekkno Train’, transporting us straight back to the party we all signed up for – with the accompanying palpitating rhythms, of course.

‘Arrow of Love’ and ‘Neon’ are two standout tracks on the record, where Sallach flexes his vocal cords with impeccable highs to equilibrate the bellowing lows of Kevin Ratajczak that have added this newfounded dynamism to Callboy. A stadium-like closing number, the reflective nostalgia of the repeated lyric ‘We were ready to fly / we were nothing but close to the sky’ is an emotional end to an album filled with flair and entertainment.

London’s cavernous Brixton Academy will play host to the show of a generation next April, when Callboy play their largest ever UK headline show following a string of more intimate dates later this month. A deserving stage, for a band who has crafted a unique character and mastered that craft, with unparalleled dare and ambition.

‘TEKKNO’ is out now, and you can find an interview with Electric Callboy from Slam Dunk Festival, Leeds in June 2022 here.