What Challenges Face New Education Secretary Going Forward?

On the 6th of September 2022, Liz Truss was appointed UK Prime Minister, the day after she was elected as leader of the Conservative Party over Rishi Sunak, her biggest opponent throughout the campaign. With Truss’ appointment as PM, a Cabinet reshuffle was imminent, and new Ministers were announced in the days following her taking up office.

Kit Malthouse, MP for North West Hampshire since 2015, was chosen to be Secretary of State for Education under Liz Truss. There has been a high turnover of education secretaries recently, with Conservatives generally lasting an average of only 16 months in the position since the party took to power in 2010. Malthouse will be the fifth education secretary in this year alone, and concerns have already been sparked over his intentions for taking up the role of education secretary, with the Liberal Democrats’ education spokesperson, Munira Wilson, stating: “this uncaring Conservative carousel of education secretaries cannot be trusted with our young people’s future any longer. As the fifth Secretary of State for education in a year, and one who hasn’t displayed much of a passion for the subject, this post is clearly just a stepping stone for Kit Malthouse.”

Tackling the prevalent instability within the Department for Education (DfE), then, will be Malthouse’s priority if he is to take the role seriously. Lee Elliot Major, professor of social mobility at the University of Exeter, claims that Malthouse’s main concern should be “steadying the ship” in order to provide a stable platform to deliver on the department’s objectives, which will be crucial to rescue Britain’s education system from the traumatic two years it has faced under the effects of COVID-19. The cost-of-living crisis also looks to have a devastating impact on the already struggling education sector, with many schools across the country facing bankruptcy in the not-so-distant future due to rising energy bills. Schools and businesses were not previously covered by the energy cap, but Truss has extended support in an initial six-month scheme. The government has stated: “A new six-month scheme for businesses and other non-domestic energy users (including charities and public sector organisations like schools) will offer equivalent support as is being provided for consumers. This will protect them from soaring energy costs and provide them with the certainty they need to plan their business.”

A-level grading and examination have particularly suffered from the pandemic. The percentage of top grades achieved has fallen since last year, with 36.4% of students being awarded an A or A* compared to 44.8% in 2021. This year’s figures, however, are still higher than in 2019 when results were last based on public exams as opposed to teacher assessments. The most recent summer 2022 exams returned to a style more familiar to that of pre-COVID exams, with pupils being assessed in person and under controlled conditions. Exams didn’t exactly return to 2019 standards though, as students were given extra information such as detailed formulae sheets and were warned ahead of time on the topics being assessed, so a direct comparison of results is not entirely just.

During the pandemic we saw students living in more affluent areas, attending schools which were well-equipped to provide support, suffer less from the impact of lockdowns; and going forward we will see students from disadvantaged backgrounds going hungry as neither their parents, nor their schools, can afford to feed them. The issue at hand shows a large disparity in the education system between social classes. Malthouse and DfE must work to eliminate inequality in education and ensure that no student goes hungry, with calls already being made for the government to introduce universal free school meals. One of Malthouse’s biggest challenges will therefore be securing a funding package for schools that matches inflation.

Many universities across the UK are also feeling the impact of rising costs, as well as the knock-on effect of inflated A-level results from previous years under COVID. Universities are struggling to accommodate all of their incoming students, with many freshers having to commute from neighbouring cities. Students at the University of Glasgow were told in August that they would not be guaranteed accommodation this year, and students living within commuting distance had their applications to halls automatically declined. The University of Manchester had confirmed at one point having more than 350 freshers waiting for a place in halls, and the university resorted to offering £2,500 to anyone living in halls to give up their place and switch to living at home.

The problem largely stems from a combination of increased student intake, due to more students meeting their grades than had been anticipated, as well as landlords forcing tenants out of their properties by raising rent to unaffordable rates – known as a “silent eviction” -, to convert their rental properties into more lucrative sources of income, such as AirBnBs. This will undoubtedly have an impact on student well-being, as commuter students are less able to get involved with their student community, and research shows that they are more likely to drop out. These students are also more likely to be from low-income backgrounds, who are unable to find alternative accommodation due to the high cost of renting privately.

There is currently no help on offer from the government to students who are struggling under the cost-of-living crisis. Steve West, head of Universities UK and vice-chancellor of the University of West England has called for government intervention, stating that the government “needs to face up to the cost-of-living crisis now faced by students and staff. It is hitting them hard.” Universities UK has said that it will be meeting with new cabinet ministers over the coming weeks and will urge them to provide additional government support for hardship funding and to reinstate maintenance grants for disadvantaged undergraduates.

The new government is yet to reveal any plans to make changes to university tuition fees and maintenance loans, though some university vice-chancellors have said that fees need to be raised for domestic students in order to continue operating, as universities are increasingly inclined to offer places to international students – who pay tuition at a higher rate – to bolster their incomes. “We would be extremely concerned about any big rise in university tuition fees, particularly in terms of disadvantaged young people and the potential to deter them from applying for university courses”, said Geoff Barton of the Association of School and College Leaders.

Natalie Perera, chief executive of the Education Policy Institute says that “UK universities must remain accessible to UK students and any change to the funding regime should seek to either maintain or increase accessibility for those from disadvantaged backgrounds.” It is worth noting, also, that maintenance loans have consistently failed to keep up with inflation; in fact, the maximum loan available this year is £1,000 less than a job paying the national minimum wage – the biggest gap between the two since 2004 – putting higher education further out of reach for those from low-income households.

It will be interesting to see, then, if Malthouse is fit to stand up to what promises to be a challenging role going forward and if he can deliver effective policies to salvage the UK’s struggling education sector.

