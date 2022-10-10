Five Things I Gained From Being A Member Of A Society

There are plenty of opportunities on offer for University of Leeds students, making the start of the year very exciting. The University community is diverse, vibrant, and friendly, as demonstrated by the wide range of clubs and societies on offer.

I recently graduated from the University of Leeds, and I will always look back on my experience with great fondness. Being part of the Leeds University Union Music Society (LUUMS) was a fundamental part of my four years at Leeds. Here are five things that I gained from being a member of this brilliant society:

A focus outside my studies

I thoroughly enjoyed my degree, but I needed a break from classes and writing essays in the library! I was a clarinettist in the LUUMS Concert Band and a Soprano singer in the LUUMS Symphonic Choir. The weekly rehearsals provided me with good structure and focus alongside my studies; we prepared for upcoming concerts and busking sessions, and they were varied and fun. It was also very enjoyable to learn new pieces and songs! I learnt how to maintain a work-life balance, which I think is so important for all students.

2. An opportunity to make new friends

Throughout my four years at LUUMS, I met a lot of people who have now become my friends. Most of them were neither on my course nor in my year group, yet I soon felt I could be myself around them; they were kind, friendly, and had a great sense of humour. Rehearsals were a great way to get to know people. Afterwards, we’d go to the Old Bar, where people could eat, drink, and relax together. The pub’s potato snacks are always a particular favourite amongst LUUMS members! Music is a fantastic way for people to bond and unite around a common interest.

3. Developing self-confidence

Although much more confident aged 18 than I had been during my high school years, I was still finding my feet at the start of university. Joining LUUMS was a great way to boost my self-confidence further, as I made new friends and gained extensive experience in performing in front of large audiences. Public performances can be nerve-wracking, but they are always incredibly rewarding, and it feels brilliant to show off what you’ve achieved as a group, particularly to family and friends. The audiences always really enjoy the music and appreciate the collective efforts of each ensemble. Most LUUMS concerts are live streamed via YouTube so people can watch from all over the country, and even from abroad!

4. Leadership skills

Being a member of LUUMS gives you the opportunity to apply for a position on the Executive Committee, or as manager or conductor of your ensemble. During my second year of university, I co-managed the Concert Band and helped to organise rehearsals, concerts, and socials. My role as manager was much more than just something extra to write on my CV. It helped me get to know the other band members better contributing to the management of the ensemble and the society felt very rewarding.

5. Fantastic socials and trips!

The fun of LUMMS doesn’t just lie in its rehearsals. Throughout the year, the society organises a wide range of socials. The Intro Party, held at the Students’ Union, is a great way to kick off the academic year: there is live music and the opportunity to dance the night away! There is also an Otley Run, a summer ‘Week of Fun’ involving sports activities in Hyde Park, and the annual LUUMS Ball that is held at very fancy hotel! In June 2022, I was lucky enough to take part on the LUUMS Annual Tour. We travelled to Glasgow and Edinburgh (performing in both cities), and it was an incredible experience.

LUUMS is a wonderful society, and I will really miss being a part of it. If you are a musician or are considering taking music up as a new hobby, I would highly recommend joining the society. There is something for everyone, regardless of your musical ability. For me, LUUMS epitomises why being a student at Leeds is so enjoyable, and the positive impact joining a society can have on your university experience.