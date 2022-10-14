BLUSH: A jagged, bold debut from PVA

Off the back of a wave of fame and a stunning Jools Holland performance, PVA have taken their genre-bending sound to new heights with their debut album BLUSH. On a day of heavyweight releases from the likes of The 1975 and Red Hot Chili Peppers, it is the jagged, forward-thinking synths and crisp drum production that steal the show – under the effortless consistence of Ella Harris and Josh Baxter’s dual vocal setup.

Rapidly emerging as pioneers of electronic music, the South London trio – who are completed by drummer Louis Satchell – have left a firm, defining mark with BLUSH. Encapsulated perfectly by the lead singles, the hooks are repetitive and infectious, whether that be the spooky, chromatic noise-fest of the synths in ‘Untethered’ or the ambience of the intergalactic, throbbing rhythms in ‘Hero Man’.

The blunt overdriven guitars of 2020’s ‘Exhaust / Surroundings’ have been largely left behind for a new kind of intense energy, which manifests itself into the epic, terrifying tension of ‘The Individual’ – with a climax to match. The addictive melodies make an immediate return in ‘Bad Dad’, a dancefloor-ready anthem that channels nostalgia with its powerful synth line driving the song along to its climax, juxtaposed against Harris’ closing lyric ‘I’m a beast, I’m a beast of man’.

‘Transit’ is the personal highlight of the record – showcasing PVA’s versatility between the stripped eloquent tones of Harris’ voice and the rough, throbbing synth sounds which are accompanied by a stop-start groove. The space and time of ‘Seven’ allow the larger tracks to shine, weaving between different emotions and dynamics to the well-rounded yet haunting climax of ‘Soap’.

Through BLUSH, a sweet spot that sits somewhere in between the electronic and post-punk genres has been hit, drawing in fans from even further afield. Crucially, PVA have shown their ability to mark a cohesive, unique style while not abandoning further creativity and ambition within the constraints of an album. PVA will tour the UK later this month, and tickets are on sale here.

BLUSH is available on all major streaming platforms now.