Live At Leeds: a review

This year, Live at Leeds presented an event like no other. Featuring a fresh and exciting line-up, from some ‘big names’ (we’re looking at you, Sundara Karma,) to England’s finest up-and-coming (Lovejoy,) and what Leeds does best, our very own live and local bands. Despite what at times felt like a hike around the city, waking up the next day with sore muscles and tired feet was more than worth it for an unmissable Saturday. The event was hosted at some of Leeds’ best music venues, including the O2 Academy, The Key Club, Leeds Beckett University, Northern Guitars, and Belgrave, the show returned to the city in 2022.

Warmduscher

At Leeds Beckett University Student Union

First up on my ‘must-see’ list was London-based post-punk band Warmduscher. The 5-piece appeared, donning matching white jumpsuits. Along with the low-lit lighting and the red smoke haze, Warmduscher’s already enticing set-up created an intense sense of excitement.

However, at times the performance was simply not enough to get the crowd moving. Although there were some eclectic fans, the stage presence was greatly missed. There were moments when they showed a great performance, but it wasn’t consistent.

It was a shame that when the band announcements were made, they were unenergetic. At a time when usually recognition is given to the members and the brains behind the music, both the band and the crowd were silent. This is something that was lacking in their Live at Leeds live performance, resulting in a ‘disconnected’ feel.

Toward the end, undoubtedly the crowd’s spirits increased! From the amazing ‘scream-like’ vocals from the lead singer to the exceptionally remarkable guitar riffs, Warmduscher succeeded in something that not everyone band can pull off. And that was sounding almost identical live to how they were on their studio tracks. It is a talent to be able to translate from the studio to the stage. Warmduscher did just that.

Crawlers

At Leeds Beckett University Union

Next, we made a quick stop to see the Crawlers, the band, who also recently found popularity through Tik Tok, which made me have the same reservations about them as I would, The Hara (which I discovered was completely irrelevant come to the end of the evening.)

Although we didn’t stick along for the ‘song of the show’ Come Over Again, the atmosphere was amazing, and an everlasting reminder of how important it is to support the female music scene, not only in Leeds but all around the world.

Sundara Karma

At O2 Academy

Now, Sundara Karma was by far one of my most looked-forward-to performances of the day, and I’m sure for many others also. And they did not miss. Seeing Sundara Karma felt almost like I was reliving a ‘teenage dream’ as I’d been a fan of the band since way back when, before 2016. There was a ‘dystopian’ feel to not only the performance but the outfits worn by the band members, giving the exact vibe expected.

However, upon leaving the venue, we were met with what seemed to be a fire that had broken out next to Leeds City Museum, thankfully no one was hurt, and reports stated that the building was due for bulldozing. Phew. My friend, and fellow journalist, responded to this however with a very witty ‘Sundara Karma brought that much heat.’ Despite the unfortunate situation, she wasn’t wrong.

Pale Waves:

At O2 Academy

Having already seen Pale Waves at Leeds Festival this summer, I was not any bit less eager to see them perform again. They headlined Live at Leeds 2022 and gave the same energetic rock performance that they are known so well for, which they notoriously gave only a month back in Bramham Park. It was something fantastic to hear the entirety of the venue singing along to ‘Television Romance’ once again.

The Hara:

At The Key Club

The final band of the day was The Hara, playing at the Key Club for a performance that was only announced hours before the performance. I hadn’t ever really taken much notice of The Hara, knowing them as ‘that Tik Tok band’ and ‘those guys that do covers,’ but boy was I wrong.

The Hara, arguably, provided one of the best stage presences and engagement with the crowd that I have ever witnessed.

From crowd surfing to joining in with one of many mosh pits. The Hara excelled, and at a venue like The Key Club, it created such a ‘close to home’ and personal experience for the fans. As well as for people like me, who before stepping foot into the venue on Saturday 15th, had been pretty closed off about their band.

They know how to please a crowd.