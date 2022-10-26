Dark Arts returns to Belgrave for Halloween 2022

Since its post-covid return for Halloween 2021, Dark Arts festival has cemented itself as one of the best day festivals that Leeds has to offer. After an event earlier in the year featuring BDRMM, Big Joanie and Mandy Indiana, among others, Dark Arts is coming back to Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen on the 29th October with a line-up boasting the likes of English Teacher, Walt Disco, Deep Tan and Opus Kink – fresh from an excellent set at Brudenell as part of Live at Leeds a few weekends ago.

If the excellent line-up or the brilliant independent venue was not enough to sell you on Dark Arts, then bear in mind that a ticket for the event only costs £16.50 – with 9 artists announced for the line-up thus far, that’s less than £2 per band! Dark Arts certainly offers you a lot of bang for your buck. In addition to the relatively cheap drink prices offered at Belgrave, Dark Arts offers an opportunity to have an incredible Halloween full of live music without breaking the bank.

Tickets for the event are on sale now, and available to buy through Dice.