Albums released during black history month that need your attention…

Jean Dawson – CHAOS NOW* (Indie Rock)

Following on from the fantastic PIXEL BATH, CHAOS NOW* sees Jean Dawson continue has ambitious blend of indie rock, alt pop, R&B, and emo.

Freddie Gibbs – $oul $old $eparately (Hip-Hop)

Gangsta Gibbs returns, with multiple producers this time. It’s certainly not his strongest LP, but it’s stacked with highlights and some of the best verses of 2022.

Shygirl – Nymph (UK Bass/Deconstructed Club)

One of the most creative minds in the deconstructed club and UK Hip Hop scene, this LP is no exception. Definitely for fans of Arca, Sega Bodega, and Mura Masa…

M.I.A. – MATA (Experimental Hip-Hop)

Despite recent inexcusable controversies, M.I.A. has made some of the most important experimental UK albums. This album is not the best show of her talents, but it has its very inventive moments.

Sonder – TOO LATE TO DIE YOUNG (Alt-R&B)

Brent Faiyez is always making his best music working as Sonder, alongside talented producers Dpat and Atu. With dreamy background vocals and luscious instrumentals, give this one a spin.

Grip – 5 & A F*** You (Hip-Hop)

Perhaps one of the biggest surprises, this mixtape from recent Shady signee has some of the hardest raps of the year. It’s relentless, hardcore, and laced with boom bap influence.

TSHA – Capricorn Sun (Progressive House)

The London based DJ has been building buzz for a while now but this could really be the LP that blows her up, with her blend of afro-house, rave, and dance-pop.

Quavo & Takeoff – Only Built For Infinity Links (Trap)

Despite the absence of debatably the best Migos, Offset, a surprisingly fun record from the duo who trade bars over snappy production.

Willow – <COPINGMECHANISM> (Pop Punk)

Willow continues her trend of pop punk, but much more tastefully than a Machine Gun Kelly or YUNGBLUD. It even features contributions from Yves Tumour, which is a sign of quality in itself.

Mavi – Laughing so Hard, it Hurts (Abstract Hip-Hop)

For fans of Earl Sweatshirt, Navy Blue, MIKE, and Redveil; Mavi has a soulful delivery and some very thought-provoking bars.

SAULT – Angel (Neo-Soul)

The mysterious group that includes Cleo Sol, and Inflo, anything from SAULT is worth a spin. The EP comes in the form of one 10-minute-long track, and it’s certainly a journey.

Cakes da Killa – Svengali (Hip-House)

“An openly gay rapper shouldn’t be breaking news”, but sadly it is. Injury Reserve collaborator, and Hip-Hop/club dancefloor icon returns with another album full of thumpers.

Hagan – Textures (Afrobeats)

This debut shows British-Ghanaian artist, Hagan, tap into his potential with a beautiful homage to global soundscapes.

Open Mike Eagle – Component System With The Auto Reverse (Abstract Hip-Hop)

More abstract, conscious Hip-Hop from veteran OME. Whilst his lyricism is always on point, the production from Quelle Chris and Madlib is the cherry on top too.

Duckwrth – Chrome Bull (Hip-House)

Duckwrth takes us back to his Hip-House sound, filling in for GoldLink’s disappointing albums in recent years, with plenty of energetic, dancefloor ready anthems.