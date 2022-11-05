Frozen Planet II: a winter warmer

As the dark nights begin to draw in, I find myself as I do every year attempting to find a comforting binge-watch to cosy up to. This year I was reassured whilst scrolling through BBC iPlayer to see the return of Frozen Planet. After retrieving all the winter essentials (blanket, slippers, a cup of tea) and pressing play, I can say that this series did not disappoint. Combining its unique mix of comforting scenes whilst also delivering the crucial message of protecting our environment, Frozen Planet II provides all the elements which we adored in the previous series.

Frozen Planet II official trailer.

The first scene of this new series takes us to Antarctica. Here we are treated to one of the episode’s most heart-warming scenes … penguin’s caring for their chicks. Attenborough brands these penguins as one of the most devoted parents in all of nature, and it is easy to understand why as we watch them huddle around their young in an act of protection. However, this is only the beginning of our journey alongside these young penguins. The next step of their journey takes place a year later in which they have grown, and their parents have left them to commence their own lives. Watching this, it is difficult to imagine that anybody could remain unmoved by this moment – one that is fundamental to all coming of age stories including penguin’s. This rollercoaster journey continues until we see the penguins reaching their destination and we are reassured that they have fulfilled their potential to overcome the icy terrains. A pang of pride hits watching this – a feeling of shared experience as they realise their potential.

However, alongside the comfort that this show brings, Frozen Planet II also holds a hugely important message of the dangers facing these habitats due to climate change. As an issue that arguably does not gain enough media attention, this episode manages to force this discussion to the forefront of our minds. In this episode Attenborough highlights how global sea levels are rapidly increasing. As part of this, we see how the ice caps of Greenland are melting, producing an astonishing spectacle for viewers. However, it is important that we look past the magnificence of this and remember the dangers that this poses to our world.

So, as we experience the colder days coming, grab a blanket, get a warm drink, and cosy up to experience the frozen word from your own living room. Enjoy the beauty that Frozen Planet II’s world offers but also remember to keep in mind the threats against it.

Header image credit: BBC Earth