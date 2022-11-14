Luna Li performs hypnotising intimate gig at Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen

Hannah Bussiere Kim, or Luna Li, performed to a small crowd of around 60-70 people in the fantastic Belgrave Music Hall; it was a small, but importantly personal gig. Whilst the multi-instrumentalist deserved a sold-out show – and it’s quite surprising this wasn’t the case given her occasional virality, she still delivered a handful of her best songs for an hour.

After the mania of Pitchfork Festival in London, Luna Li was the perfect relaxation/meditation needed, as she encouraged the audience to embrace each other and close their eyes. She even made room for some of her recent instrumentals from her Jams 2 EP, which was a highlight of the night as the crowd swayed along to the gentle rhythms, and Luna even showed off her impressive skills as a violinist.

Her angelic and dreamy cocktails of pop and rock translated perfectly to the stage alongside moody orange and red stage lights, complimented perfectly by her ardent band members. Despite the small crowd, there was still plenty of dancing, and the adoring cheers filled the entire hall.

Most people were excited for standout psychedelic, artsy songs from her debut LP Duality, which released earlier this year, after years of hard work going into the project. One highlight in particular was her track with beabadoobee, which had fans wooing in admiration.

The Korean-Canadian artist switched between guitar, piano, and violin, Luna Li really displayed a wide array of her talents and did not fail to impress. Her stunning melodies and bittersweet lyrics had every audience member in awe, despite her shy but still cheerful stage presence.

Another highlight was of course Alone But Not Lonely, which she opened the show with – starting with a bang, and continuing the momentum throughout the night. Afterglow and Silver Into Rain were equally remarkable moments that had everyone enchanted.

We hope Luna Li continues her hot streak and returns to Leeds sooner rather than later.

Make sure you catch the singer-songwriter, producer, and composer on her tour (and check out the rest of Belgrave’s excellent calendar).