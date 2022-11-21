Bullying and Intimidation in Parliament

The recent resignation of Gavin Williamson over allegations of bullying has highlighted a wider issue of intimidation and harassment within Parliament, as various scandals having been exposed by the media. This exposes the unchecked powers of MPs and raises the urgent need for more regulation.

A culture of misogyny seems to be in full force within Parliament. A staggering 45% of those experiencing bullying or harassment are women compared to 35% being men. According to a survey carried out by a group of cross-party MPs, nearly 20% of UK Parliamentary staff have been sexually harassed in the past year.

Examples of MPs slipping through the net include Chris Pincher, in which past sexual harassment allegations against him were exposed by the media back in July 2022.

Historically there has been, and still is to some extent, a culture of silence. Many feel the oppressive weight of those in powerful positions. They have to endure it as they cannot report them for fear of not being believed and are subject to detrimental personal and career repercussions. As those who are brave enough to raise their complaints with the party are often dismissed, with some complaints not being recorded as they are not considered serious enough.

There is, therefore, a crucial need for more transparency, a clear, decisive strategy and a system that works in tackling bullying and harassment.

In 2018, the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme was created as an independent resource for anyone working in Parliament to report harassment and bullying.

However, the process still takes too long. Protraction entails some victims waiting months on end only to be told that their case might be reviewed. Fresh allegations arising currently within Parliament demonstrate that the need for an independent, comprehensive system is at an all-time high.