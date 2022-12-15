How Should We React to Controversial Artists

In the wake of Kanye West’s recent antisemitic statements, we must consider how to react to controversial artists. This is an area that has troubled people in recent years, especially with the rise of accountability in the media, and yet, there is still no consensus. Many separate art from its artist in their enjoyment of many forms of entertainment, such as music, literature, artwork, etc. However, we must consider if something this innocent is damaging in modern-day society.

West’s recent statements regarding the Jewish community where he says: “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda”, threatening to go “death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE” reek of antisemitism. These mindless comments have been supported by the white supremacist group ‘Goyim Defence League’, highlighting the dangers of encouraging these ideologies in mass media. These groups are a direct danger to Jewish communities, and could even become violent, with Kanye’s statements virtually endorsing this.

Now, you may wonder how continuing to listen to his music affects this, as it is seemingly harmless, but this is not the case. Continuing to listen to this artist monetises and potentially even supports his ideas. His continued wealth could be used to fund groups that could harm or damage Jewish or other communities, and this can be prevented to an extent by a boycott of his work. Moreover, his continued popularity, particularly on social media, is nurtured by people’s enjoyment of his art, but this gives him a platform to disseminate harmful beliefs that could influence others, particularly impressionable young people.

We should be calling out this behaviour and holding it to account, as many have done in this case. Kanye has been dropped by his talent agency, Balenciaga, JP Morgan, and others, largely due to public disgust of his recent statements. However, this is not the first time Kanye has made damaging statements. He has used scaremongering tactics in spreading misinformation about the COVID vaccine; stated that slavery was “a choice”; openly harassed his ex-wife (Kim Kardashian) and exposed her private information to criticism, such as her consideration of an abortion. Yet, this is the first time he has faced real consequences for his actions, all because of public outrage. This reveals, loud and clear, the power of the public.

Although a lot of controversial artists’ music seems absent of their true beliefs and actions, this is not necessarily the case. Previously innocent lyrics become disturbing with a little context. This was made clear in the case of singer R. Kelly who was recently convicted of various sex offences, some involving children. For example, his song “She’s Got That Vibe” seems harmless initially until you realise that the “little cute Aaliyah” he mentions was 12 years old at the time of the song’s release. The lack of criticism he received essentially facilitated his later marriage to her when she was aged just 14, with him being 27. Alongside this, the general theme of his song “Down Low (Nobody Has to Know)” about a secret relationship, becomes clearly about grooming in a modern context. Even one of his most famous songs “Bump N Grind” becomes disturbing with the knowledge of his sexual habits.

Overall, controversial artists must be held to account for both their actions and statements, even if this means a boycott of their, potentially enjoyable, art. This ensures a reduction in their funding, less attention to their negatively used platforms, and most importantly, accountability for their actions.

Image Credit: Flickr