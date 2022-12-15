Inadequate Emergency Response with Students

Emergency services. Our saviours, heroes, idols. But what if you’re a student? Students are crazy, raucous and out of control, aren’t they? Well, that’s how they see us. They ignore us, condescend us and brush us off, but what happens if it’s a real emergency? Why would they take that risk. Their stereotypes risk our lives. Are we not worthy of help, support, and safety?

I had an emergency recently. It was Halloween, my friends were over, and the evening culminated in a brick through the window. I don’t know the boys who stormed into our house and got aggressive when we asked them to leave. I didn’t want my refuge of a home to be attacked, and yet the emergency services made me feel like it was my fault. No, I was not out of control, nor at a wild party, I just wanted to feel safe in my own house.

Now, as soon as I said the magical word ‘party’, she ceased to take me seriously. I had been threatened and had my home damaged, but I’m a student, I must deserve it for being a nuisance and having a ‘party’. I begged her for help, petrified of sleeping in a house that felt unsafe, and she disregarded me. What if these boys had come back? What if others saw our house as an easy target? She said it was no emergency, and that I should get some “perspective”, as the police are busy with ‘real emergencies’ and won’t be coming. But why should I have to worry about the police being overworked? That’s not my job, especially not when I have my own quandaries. I needed safety, protection, and support in a scary moment, and she failed.

The police get the blame for not attending crimes, but do they even get reported? These call responders judge us and hold our lives in the balance through their directives to the police, and yet they don’t take us seriously. There appears to be plenty of police available for noise complaints and street paroles, but when an actual incident happens, where are they? We receive letter after letter threatening us with fines for noise complaints, with even groups of 3+ risking fines for ‘antisocial behaviour’, yet real emergencies are brushed aside.

In their eyes, we are the perpetrators of crimes, not the victims. When we have been victimized, they attribute it to our own stupidity and carelessness. They see us as perpetually drugged up and arrogant children, but we are academics and avid researchers, Even if some recreationally experiment, are they not worthy of help too?

This occurs far too often, and victims of crimes should not have to worry about police availability. Emergency services should be funded enough to support us, whether that is a local or national government issue. What if one day the risks they take on our lives ends badly? What if their neglect causes injury or even death, just for their pre-existing prejudice? We are easy targets, young and inexperienced in being adults, and their lack of aid exacerbates this. We are a generation of neglect, unimportant to our society and thus left to help ourselves.

This is not the first time the emergency services have ignored me or other students and it won’t be the last time. Unfortunately, it is not just the police who are controlled by these directives, but also ambulances and fire services, making all incidents a risk for us. These systems are in place for a reason, yet a few call operators hold this power of saviour or ignorance, not always making the correct choices, especially when it comes to young people and students.

To all students reading this, please stay safe and cautious. We cannot let people brush these incidents aside, especially when they belong to the exact services that are created to help us. No matter the funding issues, we deserve safety and support too.

Image Credit: PickPik