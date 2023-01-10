The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly of the 2010s Revival

Trendiness. The concept of what is perceived as fashionable in a certain period of time. But what is perceived as ‘trendy’ in today’s age is harder than ever to keep up with. Fads rise to popularity then are disregarded, dying a painless death of irrelevance. In a society so hyper-fixated on what’s hot and what’s not, it is inevitable that trends are recycled at rapid rates. The Y2K phenomenon is proof of this, as high-street retailers have taken full advantage – your local Superdry is even profiting off Afghan coats and distressed tanks. But as Y2K fashion is losing its novelty, we are seeing a (polarising) return to the trends of the ‘10s. Let’s take a look at the trends that are already having a huge influence on our wardrobes.

‘Balletcore’

There is no denying the impact that Bella Hadid is having on every 20 something’s wardrobe right now. Effortless yet chic, Hadid’s ability to make the most questionable accessories look high fashion is commendable. But let’s talk her latest venture – leg warmers. Hadid adopted the ‘balletcore’ aesthetic that has been circulating in the past few months, donning black leg warmers with ballet flats. Originally a micro-trend, the power of TikTok and the likes of Bella Hadid have rocketed balletcore to high fashion. Take Miu Miu, for example, who have cemented their ‘pointe-style’ ballet pumps of one of their most iconic silhouettes to date.

Girly and overtly feminine, the trend has caused a reverse of the androgyny and fluidity that has been promoted in recent times. Baggy cargos have now been swapped out for boleros and unitards. But why this sudden change in aesthetic? Sentimental, the trend is reminiscent of the target audience’s childhood – think the smell of hairspray, endless rehearsals and fishing hair pins out of your perfect bun. Maybe it is this sense of nostalgia that is the main pull, or is it the age-old desire of mirroring a model off duty? Photo Credits: @miumiu on Instagram

The Bottega Jodie

Selecting the perfect designer handbag is a lengthy decision which causes one to deliberate many considerations. Will it last? Will it go out of style? Logomania has caused many silhouettes to lose their charm and become ‘cheugy’, take the Louis Vuitton monogrammed ‘Neverfull’ or the Gucci ‘Marmont’. With craftsmanship perfected since the ‘60s, it’s no wonder why Bottega Venetta’s signature woven leather bags have experienced a revival as the staple handbag.

Photo Credits: @rachelnoelleclarke on Instagram

Durable and refined, the Jodie silhouette, in particular, has been sported by a myriad of celebrities as of late, propelling it’s ‘trendiness’ to the mainstream. The bag itself first hit stores in early 2020, sharing the loveable characteristics of Bottega’s Hobo bag. To keep up with the times, the Jodie is available in an array of colours, making it the perfect everyday or occasion accessory. An investment piece, the Jodie is crafted in the classic intrecciato leather, contending for the perfect timeless designer handbag. Looking for a dupe? Opt for the Gia Studios Croissant Tote.

Denim Maxi Skirts

As forementioned, the Y2K phenomenon has dripped down from the runway to your local Urban Outfitters. The ‘skirts should be the size of a belt’ attitude ruled Spring/Summer, with Miu Miu and Diesel’s ultra-mini silhouettes being the hottest pieces of the season. However, the fashion houses are reverting back to the 2010s staple – the denim maxi skirt. With brands like Prada and Maison Margiela offering classic variations of the piece, Scandi-brand Ganni are offering a bohemian alternative. High waisted and a flared hem, the skirt is the polar opposite to the low-rise, tailored shape that we have become accustomed to. J-Lo was even spotted sporting a similar fashion. Photo Credits: @ganni on Instagram

In my opinion, the bohemian aura and Free People-esque look of this particular piece seems slightly redundant in today’s fashion scene. It rids the efforts of proportionalism and tailoring that have become so implemented into our wardrobes; hopefully the dream-catcher aesthetic won’t stick. But who knows? Maybe bohemian-chic will be the next clean-girl aesthetic.

The fluidity of fashion is a luxury. As trends come and go, there are things that stick in our everyday style or are merely points of experimentation in finding our signature look. It seems that the former is more apparent in today’s age, where trends are coming back into fashion quicker than ever before. Nostalgia of your childhood may creep its way back in to your wardrobe. Pieces that were regarded as cheugy may now be sought-after. 2010s fashion has something to offer to all tastes, and its exciting to see what we may be experiencing a revival of next.