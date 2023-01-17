Review: LUU Stage Musical Society’s ‘Grease’

Many of us know and love Randal Kleiser’s cult 1978 movie adaptation starring John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John, but this December, Stage Musical Society transformed the Riley Smith Theatre into their very own Rydell High. Written by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, Grease follows good girl Sandy Dumbrowski (Ella Smith), trouble-making greaser Danny Zuko (Connor Bourke Hurtado) and their respective friendship groups in this raunchy, rock n’ roll musical.

Admittedly, I find the first number (‘Grease Is The Word’) slightly disjointed from the rest of the plot and not necessarily the most captivating opening, but it doesn’t take long for the 22-strong cast to regain the audience’s attention following this. Zuko’s fellow greasers, known as the Burger Palace Boys, run the roost at Rydell, and fittingly the actors playing them command the stage in a similar way. David Bygraves (Roger), Elliot King (Doody), and Myles Tew (Sonny) play equal parts in providing a lively and hilarious dynamic, with Bygraves in particular providing some stellar vocals. I cannot go without mentioning Stevie Catney as Kenickie. His leading performance in the iconic number ‘Greased Lightnin’’ is electric and full of charisma, as well as being one of the most vocally fulfilling performances of the whole production – it was the highlight of the show for me.

The Burger Palace Boys’ female counterparts, The Pink Ladies are equally as enjoyable to watch. Jess Crowther plays a brilliantly sultry Marty, with her rendition of ‘Freddy, My Love’ being one of my favourite vocal displays of the whole show. Olivia Taylor-Goy (who should be commended for her behind-the-scenes contributions, doubling up as the show’s producer) is emphatic and lovable as the ditsy beauty school drop-out Frenchie, who even without the iconic pink hair, draws your eye every moment she is onstage. Betsy Wilson, who is also a member of both the production team and cast, acts as the show’s choreographer as well as playing the adorable Jan, whom she brought to life with wide-eyed sweetness and a chemistry with Bygraves’ Roger that had the audience ‘mooning’ over them. Last but not least is the formidable Rizzo, played fiercely by Lydia Duval, who’s performance of ‘There Are Worse Things I Could Do’ prompted electric cheers from the audience (and even a standing ovation from proud directors Savannah Perry and Abbie Freeston).

There were some featured performances throughout the show that truly bought out the spirit of “making the most of what you’ve got’: Louis Dixon (Vince Fontaine), Jack Foster (Teen Angel), and Gabriel Curtis (Eugene/Principal Dancer) were all scene stealers in their somewhat smaller roles. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the show’s romantic leads Sandy and Danny (Ella Smith and Connor Bourke Hurtado) lead the production well. Bourke Hurtado fits in seamlessly as the boyish leader of The Burger Palace Boys, whilst Smith’s Sandy is beautiful and naïve, with her rendition of ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’ hitting all the right notes both literally and metaphorically.

The script itself reveals its age, and moments of the show feel rather dated and admittedly a little uncomfortable, but that doesn’t stop the rest of the production being enjoyable. Colourful, lively and fun, Stage Musical Society have done this iconic musical justice.

Featured Image Credit: LUU Stage Musicals Society