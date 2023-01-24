A$AP Rocky gears up for new album with the release of ‘Same Problems?’

What marked A$AP Rocky’s eventual emergence into rap mainstream was the release of his 2013 studio debut LONG.LIVE.A$AP; the lead single for that record was ‘F*ckin’ Problems’, featuring guest performances from Drake, 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar.

The Harlem MC’s latest single ‘Same Problems?’ (released January 18th) is its spiritual successor, but perhaps not in the way that one might expect. A$AP cuts the flamboyance and braggadocio for this song, and instead opts for a more pensive, low-key execution. Written from the perspective of remorse about the loss of fellow hip-hop artists, it surprisingly touts writing credits from Miguel, Tyler The Creator (Tyler Okonma) and Lil Yachty (Miles McCollum). American bass guitarist Thundercat can also be heard in the song’s foundations, accompanying Rocky’s soft vocals with a rich bass line.

The song was first teased during Rocky’s Amazon Music live set on December 8th. Illuminated by flashing images of late hip-hop legends Mac Miller, DMX, MF DOOM and others, the rapper dedicated ‘Same Problems?’ to “everybody we’ve lost and anybody who ever lost somebody” in a compelling performance, which saw him tearing up as the song commenced. The track features scattered voices that respond to Rocky’s call: “How many problems get solved? Am I a product of things in my songs? / How many problems get solved? Am I a product of all of my flaws? How many problems get solved? (If we don’t get involved).” Commentary on the ongoing problems within hip-hop culture, and Rocky’s contribution to them is a bold step into social consciousness for the rapper.

We have only ever seen A$AP release vulnerable song matter on tracks like ‘Changes’ and ‘Purity’ (2018) and earlier songs like ‘I Come Apart’ (2013). Rocky’s soon-to-be-released album, titled Don’t Be Dumb (set for release later this year) looks to take on this same style: “The new stuff is me being vulnerable, and it’s just no filter, and just where I’m at at my stage,” the rapper told Zane Lowe in a recent interview. The album looks to be just as experimental as 2018’s divisive experimental effort TESTING, and I can’t wait to hear what is in store.

Listen to ‘Same Problems?’ on streaming now.