Review: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory @ Leeds Playhouse

“Come with me and you’ll be in a world of pure imagination” is the invitation Willy Wonka offers Charlie Bucket – and the audience. It is a difficult challenge to match. It puts director James Brining’s assertion that Charlie and The Chocolate Factory is “timeless” to the test. I am happy to report he is wrong. This version of Roald Dahl’s tale is delightfully sweet and really does place you in a world of pure imagination – in large part thanks to modern twists to the original recipe.

The first act marvels throughout – whether that be the acting, songs or most of all the set. While Grandpa Joe deserves a special mention for his performance adorned in a pristine Leeds United hat at odds with the “Grimchester” backdrop, it is the golden ticket winners who shine brightest. The TV News broadcast that introduces the latest Golden Ticket winner by Cherry Sunday (expect plenty of puns) left me with a hunger for the next winner’s introduction. Each child’s characterisation down to a single song gave a good foundation of who the character is, but primarily acted as comedy performance each with a catchy earworm and golden comedic timing. The highlight was undoubtedly Augustus Gloop, who leaned more into his Bavarian origins, and his yodelling introduction. Augustus’ portrayal in this adaptation was simultaneously humorous and grotesque, much like the other golden ticket winners. Unfortunately, after just a taste of Robin Simões da Silva’s side splitting introduction, I was left starved for more after his early exit from the plot.

Any iteration of a Roald Dahl classic is only as good as its protagonists. Take the terrifying Emma Thompson playing Miss Trunchbull offset against the cheeky Alisha Weir as Matilda in its latest film adaption. In a similar vein, Gareth Snook stars as Willy Wonka in an equally cheeky and sinister depiction of the Candyman. For all long standing characters, any new addition to the lineage will be compared to their predecessor. In this case, Gareth Snook will inevitably be compared to the immaculate Gene Wilder from the 1971 movie. Whilst nostalgia gives Snook an impossible task of surpassing Wilder, the more sinister and bitter flavour to Snook’s interpretation helps this feel less like a competition between the two actors who expertly channel the chocolatier and more like two familiar but different understandings of the character.

“Pure imagination” accurately (and appropriately) describes the set of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. As not to spoil too much, as you really do need to see it to believe it, the set’s design had an optical illusion in that it confused and amazed. Opening with a heap of trash, the set continually evolves throughout the first act to take on a new form each time; from Charlie’s go-to corner shop selling Wonka bars to his home with the grandparent’s bed suspended in the air. Unlike the song’s name, the set far exceeds “almost nearly perfect”. My only critique was from the second act whereby the use of digital projections and screens precedes the use of practical sets. Whilst the digital staging is impressive in its own way, having seen the immaculate practical sets, it was hard not to reminisce about what had come before.

Charlie and The Chocolate Factory is the perfect festive treat – equally sweet, warming, hearty. A script brimming with humour, some sinister undertones and songs that I’m unashamed to love makes this a delicious musical.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is at Leeds Playhouse until 28th January 2023 before touring throughout the rest of the year.

Featured Image Credit: Leeds Playhouse