Review: Bones and All

The words ‘cannibalism’ and ‘romance’ are two words we are definitely not used to hearing together.

Yet teen cannibals, Maren (Taylor Russell) and Lee (Timothee Chalamet) make everything make sense. Well, sort of…

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, he showcases exactly where his talents lie, in an intoxicating mix of the likes of his previous productions, Call Me By Your Name and Suspiria. The adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’ novel strays far from mainstream horror, whilst remaining ever-so intense and uncomfortable.

Set in the 1980s midwestern America, Bones and All follows Maren, a teen girl experiencing cannibalistic urges, as she goes on the run after becoming a victim of her father’s abandonment. During an attempt to locate her mother, Maren stumbles upon Lee, a fellow eater, who experiences these same ‘cravings.’ We follow the young duo from state to state. Whilst simply trying to find their way in the world, the palpable and undeniable chemistry between them grows. Gaudagnino’s tactical usage of liminal spaces makes everything just feel that bit more suspicious and sinister. Let us not forget Mark Rylance’s chilling performance as Sully. Shiver…

Although not necessarily touching or emotional, the film plays on the sensitivity of both the characters and the audience. Both characters appear vulnerable and real, whilst the world around them is isolating and unforgiving. We witness Maren’s reluctant battle with identity, self-acceptance, and social isolation. Taylor Russell portrays this with authenticity, demonstrating flawless intimacy and depth of character that echoes the uncontrollable, flawed, and damaged romantic plotline. Russell is truly magnetic.

Chalamet is no stranger to peculiar roles, he seems to really be ‘doing it all’ in the age of modern film. From playing sci-fi icon Paul Atreides in Dune (2021), to inexperienced and naïve Elio in Gaudagnino’s Call Me By Your Name, he has established himself as an all-round actor, opening the floodgates to endless possibilities further down his career line. However, Lee may perhaps be one of his best performances to date. Timothee proves himself a master of his craft through the portrayal of the unpredictable, yet tender teenager.

It is difficult to capture the fragile nature of human connection within something so horrific and shocking. This is what made Bones and All stand out as undoubtedly one of the top films of 2022. It would be difficult to imagine anyone other than Russell and Chalamet starring as Maren and Lee, and once more we commend Luca Guadagnino’s cannibal romance creation as a twisted masterpiece.

Bones and All is brutally violent, emotional, and truly beautiful.

Rating 4.5/5.

