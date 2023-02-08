Interviewing: Building a Community of International Students on the Podcast – the International Student Voices

In September 2022, “The International Student Voices, the Ultimate Guide for Studying and Living in the UK,” was launched by Leeds alumni, Laura Malaussene and Anouk Stricher. The podcast is designed for current and prospective international students studying in the UK, where Laura and Anouk share advice based on their own university life as international students. They also invite guest speakers from multiple cultures, covering various unique topics and making their podcast inclusive to as many nationalities as they can. The friendly co-hosts revealed how their time in Leeds prepped and inspired them to start this podcast and their goals throughout the interview.

Creative an Inclusive Community

“They are also international students!”

That was my initial impression of listening to their first episode on my way to a library, bringing me a secure feeling. This sense of relevance got even stronger as episodes proceeded when many international students with different backgrounds- ranging from India and Laos to France were invited as guest speakers, sharing their interesting stories. Whenever you play the podcasts offered by the primary media industry, you will mostly hear English with a perfectly-trained “standard” accent. You may, or I personally did feel a sort of exclusion due to the “lack of ethno-belonging” when I became aware that I do not have the local British accent, as Moran, a professor at University of Melbourne also argued in his research.

In contrast, Laura and Anouk make the audience feel included. It was three weeks later when I came to know that “building a community of international students” through podcasts was the goal of the co-hosts of this podcast, Laura and Anouk. The interview unearthed their attempt to make the podcast diverse and their self-reflective attitudes, especially when they referred to one example to explain why they invite guest speakers worldwide. Anouk mentioned there is a stereotype that some Asian students do not sufficiently work on a group project. While Anouk and Laura are willing to share advice based on their experience, as Laura explained: “there are some subjects or some things that we did not experience personally. So that’s always cool to have someone that went through something and shares their own anecdote.” Both believe that different backgrounds are enriching and can contribute in their own unique ways.

Reflecting on Student’s Voices

In addition to making the podcast inclusive, Anouk and Laura are also trying to make it as interactive as possible. This goal also reflects their podcast logo, representing the bottom of a speech bubble- a line from the left side, then the “V” letter, making the word “Voices,” and the line continues. Laura explained that they want to encourage discussion from the audience, and “It is not just our voice,” Anouk added. For the new episode ideas, they usually ask the audience for ideas first through a poll on social media, along with researching the interests of international students online by themselves. Even in their daily university life, they also pay attention to the voices of international students in the same courses, trying to follow the recurrent topics. “We love engaging with people and will answer any questions you have. If you even want to be on the podcast, we can discuss it as well. So just reach out to us. We want to engage as much as possible with prospective and current international students,” Laura and Anouk stressed.

Image credit: Spotify via Mayu

The Birth of the Podcast and Challenges

Their project seems pretty successful from the beginning; however, Laura and Anouk went through a rocky road. Although the idea had already been born during their first year of the University of Leeds, it was delayed three years due to Covid-19.

Laura mentions in the first episode of the podcast, recalling her fortuitous meeting with Anouk. Anouk and Laura became friends at one of the parties during freshers’ week hosted by their media and communication department. Despite Laura’s unwillingness to go to the event, she was pushed by her flatmates, which ultimately led to the birth of this podcast. At the party, they realised they had many things in common regarding their international backgrounds. Although Anouk grew up in Australia and Laura in Nigeria, both are originally from France and chose the University of Leeds for their bachelor’s degree in media and communication. As international students with early education abroad, they already understood the anxiety of coming to another country and starting a brand-new academic journey, not knowing enough about cultures and norms. They also shared similar concerns, agreeing that there was not enough information provided from students’ point of view nor handy, accessible resources – like in a podcast format. Despite their great enthusiasm to start the podcast, the Covid-19 pandemic deterred them from getting the project off the ground. “Covid, I would say, is the biggest one”, says Anouk when reflecting on the challenges they have faced

That said, three years of postponement was not a waste, but the necessary time to enrich the idea and skills for the project, Laura and Anouk agreed. During the four years as students, they did internships in marketing, PR and communication, which now help them to promote their podcast using the software. In terms of technology, Anouk completed one module specialising in podcast production at the university, in addition to a lot of online self-taught by Laura. Most importantly, as Anouk says: “it’s very credible to talk about everything now rather than possibly in our first year when we were just starting to discover it.” Launching the podcast is the conclusion of their final year as students in the UK.

Key Takeaways So Far

Having worked as Student Ambassadors at the university, both emphasised that they love and enjoy helping other students. While sharing advice based on their stories and supporting other international students, Laura and Anouk enjoy talking with guest speakers and learning from someone else’s own unique perspective. Laura commented that doing podcasts also allows her to remember past university life, both funny and scary, which is also part of the fun in doing it. Anouk particularly mentioned her friendship with Laura, saying: “I feel like there’s some stuff I didn’t know about you (Laura) and some fun anecdotes. So it was also a way of getting to know each other even better.” Although they were anxious about launching the podcast and its promotion at the beginning, they received supportive comments from listeners. Laura recalled a moment when one of her classmates showed up and gave a positive comment about their podcast. “It is so nice when you see people actually take the time to listen to it because you do not expect it.” Anouk was also happy to know about the reaction from listeners and said: “Especially when they say they listened to it and they really enjoyed it, it means a lot.”

While Laura and Anouk are busy designing their career paths, specialising in public relations and marketing, they are keen to keep developing their project. Alongside expanding and reaching out to the audience, they are elaborating the idea of creating a website where prospective and current international students visit and discuss directly in the forum. Be sure to stay tuned for what else Laura and Anouk have in store.

You can find the ‘International Student Voices’ podcast here.

Header image credit: Rawpixel