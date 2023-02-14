Rihanna’s Superbowl Halftime Show is a testament to an entire generation

No opening fanfare. No extravagant build. The show opened with our pop princess, adorned in a monochromatic red look, elevated above the field, aware that her presence was enough to excite the hundreds of millions tuning in across the world. Decked out in a custom Loewe jumpsuit, Rihanna stood effortlessly cool and relaxed, nonchalant as she opened her own Superbowl Halftime show. Despite her prolonged absentia in music, much to the frustration of us fans, her charismatic charm shone in this opening frame – readying for a performance she knew would not disappoint.

Since it was announced that Rihanna would be the latest to grace the renowned Superbowl stage, fans awaited news of a shiny new project in trepidation. Indeed, it has been an unbelievable 7 years since the release of ANTI – a generational album that has not only stood the test of time but become a marker of time for many. I know I’m not the only one to cry to ‘Higher’ after heartbreak or equally belt ‘Needed Me’ with my girlfriends in the car. However, with not even a slither of a hint towards a new album, Rihanna proved that her hits are undeniable and let her music speak for itself.

And what better choice than ‘Bitch Better Have My Money’ to open the show? An anthem that has not tired since its release in 2015, it exudes the formidable force that Rihanna has become. Billionaire status business mogul with an all-inclusive beauty empire under her belt – damn right my wife’s in the backseat of her foreign car! I think it’s only right to speak to the speculation of viewers at this point in the show, the one question that was on everyone’s mind. Is her Superbowl special guest a new baby? As the camera focused on our star, her bump was noticeable yet not forementioned, only later to be confirmed. Rihanna’s backup dancers, suited up in white to contrast her red, were her ideal counterpart in this case. Electric and synced to perfection, they provided the energy that was above the limits of our pregnant star. Nonetheless, Rihanna held her own, was never overshadowed and was always the centre of our attention.

The platform lowered and the mix morphed into ‘Where Have You Been’, promptly followed by ‘We Found Love’, which seamlessly blended into ‘Rude Boy’. So far, and only four songs in, I was floored. Despite her absence in music whilst pursuing other projects, it is sometimes easy to forget how much Rihanna has provided in her career. Her discography is characteristic of so much of my formative years. Whether it be ‘Umbrella’ on the Now That’s What I Call Music CD that hummed every morning on the way to school, or ‘Pour It Up’ playing at a house party, she truly has proved the generational status of her catalogue. Speaking of, I still cannot get over the fact that she performed ‘Pour It Up’ illuminated by a purple gleam – an obvious nod to the video that had us all entranced as adolescents.

Despite ongoing controversy surrounding the enigmatic Kanye West, Rihanna chose to include ‘All of the Lights’ at the halfway mark, succeeded by ‘Run this Town’. Though many may have much to say about the inclusion of his music in the show, the impact of a song like ‘All of the Lights’ cannot be ignored. The track is still integral to the timeline of Rihanna’s career, with her chorus being one of the most memorable of the 2010s. The song selection throughout the performance has also been critiqued amongst the Twitter-verse, with a disappointment towards the lack of Anti songs or Bajan princess classics, such as ‘Pon De Replay’ or ‘SOS’.

However, in the face of the expected criticism that comes with performing in one of the biggest spotlights, Rihanna is famously one of the most unbothered musicians in the industry. It is her aforementioned nonchalance that means she gets to own that stage for the 13 minutes she is given it. And she really does. She closes the show buried in an Alaia puffer designed by her late friend, Andre Leon Talley – a true full circle moment as she belts ‘Umbrella’ from one of the world’s most acclaimed stages. I, like many others of my generation, have admired Rihanna for most of my life. Now at 21 years of age, hearing songs all the way from my youngest years performed on such a scale was a triumph. She has followed in the footsteps of Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Stevie Wonder, and many more – unapologetically making this moment all hers.