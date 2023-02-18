How MedTech is Transforming Women’s Healthcare

Not so long ago the UK government conducted a survey titled ‘Women’s health – Let’s talk about it’ in 2021, which endeavoured to uncover women’s experiences with healthcare providers regarding a range of women-related health issues. The survey found that 4 in 5 women felt that there had been times where they did not feel heard by their doctors. In many cases, symptoms were perceived to have not been taken seriously, and patients were dismissed at the first consultation, leading to multiple, persistent visits until a diagnosis was obtained.

These results will come as little surprise to many female readers, of which an overwhelming majority has felt that their health concerns have not been taken seriously at one point or another. Whether it be regarding menstrual health, pregnancy, fertility, post-natal support, or menopause, it is pretty clear that on the whole, women’s health has often been overlooked within healthcare.

With this in mind, visits to the GP can ironically feel like an obstacle, rather than a steppingstone, in obtaining a diagnosis or treatment. However recent innovations in the ever-evolving world of medical technology are revolutionising the way women’s health is addressed, and treated, for the better.

Healthcare is evolving past the point of relying primarily on in-person consultations, and towards a technology based solution. Image: Flickr

The Rise of FemTech and AI

The term ‘FemTech’ was coined in 2016 by Ida Tin, entrepreneur and CEO of period tracking app, Clue. Femtech refers to a range of pioneering software, services, technology, and products geared specifically towards addressing women’s health. The many innovations that fall under this term have since transformed the way healthcare is being delivered to women, by providing a convenient and consumer-centric way to access it.

One way in which we are seeing this manifest is the rise of virtual clinics, such as NYC-based Tia, and Naytal in the UK, both of which focus purely on women’s health by offering comprehensive 1-2-1 virtual support at a time that is convenient for the patient. Engaging with clinics like these mean that women are more likely to have their concerns heard and are able to get treatment from the comfort of their home. Healthcare is evolving past the point of relying primarily on in-person consultations, and towards a technology based, female-led self-service that is empowering women by letting the patient take control of how concerns are communicated and addressed.

Advances in women’s healthcare delivery does not stop there. Artificial intelligence has been at the forefront of innovation across a range of industries and sectors, including education, automation, and now, women-focused healthcare. Some of the latest technology incorporates AI to support diagnostics and treatment solutions in achieving a personalized experience tailored to women’s needs. We see this specifically in symptom-tracking, wearable devices, offered by digital health companies like identifyHer, which are designed to record the severity and incidence of menopause symptoms. The data collected is then used to personalize treatment options unique to that individual user, conveniently without the need for a consultation.

Other companies, such as EmbrWave, have also been helping break the taboo surrounding menopause by developing wearable devices that “provide[s] relief you can’t get from a pill” for hot flashes. This technology not only facilitates women’s autonomy through self-care but helps to break down the stigmas surrounding women’s health issues by raising awareness, and discussions around them.

4 in 5 women felt that there had been times where they did not feel heard by their doctors. Image: Flickr

The Future of Healthcare

It is clear that the application of technology in healthcare has been a key cornerstone of its evolution as a more inclusive, and consumer-friendly service. The shift towards digital-based interaction, and the use of AI-powered technology, opens up a huge potential for a variety of solutions for women-specific health issues. Whether it be through virtual consultations, or stigma busting wearable devices, it is clear we can expect to see great things from the constantly evolving world of medical technology.