A quick google search of LGBTQ+ in science brings up a number of events, exhibitions, interviews and organisations focusing on the stories and experiences of people who identify as members of both the scientific, and LGBTQ+ community.

It is important, however, to remember that this information was not always so easily accessible, or readily published, and it has taken many years and the concentrated efforts of hundreds, even thousands, to make the sciences a more inclusive place. That being said, there is still a long way to go to ensure that the science sector is one where everyone feels safe, seen, heard and included. In 2019, research was published which reported that 30% of LGBTQ+ scientists, and over 50% of transgender scientists have considered leaving their place of work as a result of ‘unfriendly’ and ‘hostile’ behaviour from colleagues. On top of this, over half of study respondents reported a general ‘lack of awareness of LGBTQ+ issues in the workplace’. More recently, a 2021 study found that professionals working in STEM faculties and companies who identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community experienced greater hiring and wage discrimination, as well as career limitations, harassment and ‘professional devaluation’ than other members of the workplace.

From the research it is clear that more needs to be done to support the LGBTQ+ community in the workplace, especially those working in STEM careers. LGBTQ+ voices deserve the right to be heard, and to work without fear of judgement or hostility.

This issue of the Gryphon celebrates the stories and history of the LGBTQ+ community. Here in the science section, we outline three ways in which we can support and uplift these voices, and encourage the scientific community to become even more inclusive space for everyone, regardless of identity and orientation.

more needs to be done to support the LGBTQ+ community in the workplace, especially those working in STEM careers. Image: Flickr

Practise pronoun usage on a day-to-day basis:

Pronoun usage has become a hot topic over the past few years. To someone who identifies as the same gender they were born, this may not even be on their radar as a problem. However, for someone who does not identify with the gender they were born with, being referred to with the wrong pronoun can be a traumatic, and a dehumanising experience. Speaking to Nature, Micah Savin (they), a two-spirit non-binary PhD candidate based in NYC said, “every time you misgender me, you are saying “this space isn’t created for you, I don’t see you as yourself”. Promoting the use of pronoun name-tags, in email signatures or using they/them when unsure of someone’s gender, are all small ways to make someone feel included. It is also important to be able to correct yourself when you make a mistake, allowing yourself to be uncomfortable and admit error rather than erase someone’s entire identity. An increasing number of people are using gender-neutral pronouns. Saying they or them doesn’t take more effort than saying he or she but can make a world of difference to someone else.

Be inclusive:

Our behaviours can have a massive influence on the behaviours of those around us. There is numerous evidence published about how people will mimic other people’s behaviour, hiding behind a ‘herd mentality’. However, this herd mindset can also be used for good. Being welcoming and friendly invites others to do the same and makes a huge difference to someone. It is important to call out hateful language and behaviour when it happens, rather than letting it slide or ‘minding your business’. A space only becomes inclusive by including.

Create and promote a support network:

Another way to support LGBTQ+ people is to provide them with a safe support network. Promote local LGBTQ+ groups and societies, diversify the type of academics you follow on social media and expand your network. Often in STEM careers there is a tendency to avoid personal discussions. Sean Vidal Edgerton said in an interview with Nature, “in academia, it is so easy to shove off those other parts of you and just do your work. But your perspective, your thought process and how you solve problems matter[s]”. By making the space more open and inclusive, it invites others to share their experiences too, and builds a stronger community.