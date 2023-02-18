Valentine’s Day, held together by Beabadoobee’s ‘Glue Song’

On February 14th Beabadoobee graced listeners with a beautiful, self-proclaimed, “plain and simple, in your face, love song.” Glue Song, though only a little over 2 minutes, it has brought me to tears every time. As she has stated herself, she “usually writes songs that are sad… even when it doesn’t sound sad… the lyrics usually have been.” This shift from her usual melancholic ambience was refreshing and a style I believe suits her.

I had heard this song advertised through her TikTok page in the lead-up to its release, with little snippets being posted daily. As with a plethora of newer artists now, music is feeling like it is being tailored to video time limits on social media, however, though people have criticised this, I welcome the idea. In a press release, she explained that Glue Song was written “in the back of cars and travelling.” Furthermore, the recording was done in her producer’s house, (Jacob Budgen) in which trumpets and strings were added to become lovely components of this song. We are in an age of music where composition can take place anywhere and be shared online to gain the traction it deserves. Music has become more accessible, and the process of creating it is now a collective experience, which viewers and listeners can appreciate.

In saying this, it is essential for music to still feel personal. It should reflect the artist, rather than something made only to conform to social media demographics. This is something that Bea very much achieves. The lyrics, as expected with the Valentine’s drop, are about her relationship with Jake Erland. Her airy vocals blanket the soft acoustics, singing “I’ve never known someone like you, tangled in love, stuck by you, from the glue.” I am sure that when listeners heard these words from Bea, someone came to mind, and that is the beauty of this song.

The way in which it is written and performed feels like home. Though the lyrics may be romantic, the music video invokes nostalgia and familial comfort. Creating the kind of feeling that makes you think of home. Erland shot the music video, in her hometown Ilo Ilo, which she notes, “added another personal touch to the song.” The soft, romantic lyricism and style of the song was amplified by using 16mm film which was their recording medium for this video.

I love that this song is the first release since her second album, as it introduces a new era for her music in a beautifully symbolic way. Marking her return with a statement of love and gratitude, while also paying homage to the city she grew up in is both touching and unflawed. I look forward to seeing what the next few months will hold, as she joins Taylor Swift’s ‘Era’s Tour’ in March. Furthermore, she is also doing her own European tour this year, so hopefully, we can expect more new music.