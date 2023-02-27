Bazball – looking ahead to NZ and the Ashes

Since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took charge of the England Men’s Test Team in April 2022, the side has been on an imperious run of form. Nine wins out of ten, following one win out of their previous seventeen, it is an astonishing change in performance that, understandably, saw captain Stokes crowned ICC men’s Test Cricketer of the Year.

However, it is the style in which the side has played that has captured the cricketing world. Having seen Brendon ‘Baz’ McCullum rock up to his first press conference as coach in jeans, sunglasses, and trainers, maybe we should have all predicted the cool and fearless approach he and Stokes have got England to follow.

England have scored runs at an unprecedented run rate and Stokes has on regular occasions dispelled notions that he cares about losing games with brazen declarations and aggressive field settings – most notably seen in the victory in Rawalpindi in December. However, getting players to leave fear by the wayside requires much more thought and skill than it may seem, this new regime ensures players feel a sense of belonging and trust. Only when players are totally comfortable in their environment can a fear of failure be ousted with such ease.

What does this mean then for arguably the two toughest series to face the Stokes-McCullum era yet: New Zealand away, and Australia at home in The Ashes?

The two-Test series against The Black Caps starts February 16 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, with the 2nd Test starting February 24 in Wellington. England have not won a series in New Zealand since 2007/08, such is New Zealand’s impressive home record, that side, remarkably, did feature James Anderson and Stuart Broad. This month, these two great seamers arrive in New Zealand backed by a captain ready to attack from ball one and a coach eagerly pressing his players to challenge the status quo of test cricket and to redefine what is possible on a cricket pitch.

Traditionalists and sceptics alike have been predicting the brazen approach adopted by Stokes and McCullum to fail but every opportunity to succeed has been taken emphatically. A 3-0 home series win against New Zealand seemed unimaginable following a dismal performance in Australia just over 12 months ago, let alone the idea that 378 could be chased down in 76.4 overs against a high-class India attack.

Through moments of individual brilliance with the bat, most notably by Jonny Bairstow, the English summer saw incredible success with a style not seen before in test cricket. Understandably, England will arrive in New Zealand with a bit more of a spring in their step than in times previous yet this series is just an appetiser for the main course: The Ashes.

Australia won every test in their summer convincingly; their hopes will be high – provided they avoid humiliation in the upcoming four-match test series in India – and they too have undergone a revolution of their own.

Under the leadership of Pat Cummins (who was made captain after former captain Tim Paine’s involvement in a sexting scandal with a Cricket Tasmania employee) Australia feel different.

Paine and former coach Justin Langer, controversially sacked after winning the Ashes 4-0 and the T20 World Cup within a matter of months, represented a tough, machismo Australia synonymous with their successful sides of the 90s and 00s. Yet Cummins brings delicacy and a humble image to the team, grouped with characters such as Usman Khawaja – who speaks effortlessly about the challenges of being one of few Australian Muslim role models – and Alex Carey – the South Australian ‘keeper who seems to have a smile glued to his face’.

This Australia side has challenged the alpha-male dogma of their predecessors and they seem better for it. So, is this Ashes going to be a contest of two sides where enjoyment of cricket and freedom of expression is of paramount importance? Does this bode well for a spectacular series?

Many have doubted whether the ‘Bazball’ approach will hold up in the face of Australia’s intimidating and skilful attack, but what is is for sure, is that these two upcoming series will be watched with growing anticipation for what lies ahead in the English summer.