Leeds has a Brand-New Festival: Good Fest 2023

Independent artist Georgie Holt (@fractureface.art) and musician Nathan Oldham, have come together to create a new festival: Good Fest. On the 21st of May 2023, local bands, artists, and creators will come together for a day of creativity and music. The festival will run from 14:30-22:00 across two venues; The Chemic Tavern and The Packhorse, both located within walking distance of the University of Leeds. The tickets are pay as you feel, at a minimum price of £2 as all proceeds are being donated to Rainbow Junktion, a charity that primarily tackles food poverty. When I asked the organisers why they chose this charity, they stated:

“We wanted to support a local food bank during a cost-of-living crisis. They engage in the local community and offer free meals, debt advice and other support to those in and around Hyde Park.”

One thing I have always found about Leeds, is that there is a real emphasis on supporting locally run businesses, independent artists, and musicians. Ultimately, this festival really feels like an extension of that Leeds nature. Georgie and Nathan posted on local social media groups and pages during the initial organisation stages of this festival, ensuring that they were supporting the talent within the community before all else. Not only this, but they also contacted local creators as they will be setting up stalls outside both venues with a variety of products, including jewellery and art.

Furthermore, the organisers did note, some acts are from towns and cities just outside of Leeds, but a majority of the line-up is all artists from here. After having had a look through the artists myself, I am anticipating a fantastic day. All acts can all be found on the Instragram page for Good Fest, @upstairs_thepackhorse. When I asked about the music and what the atmosphere would be like at both venues, the organisers told me:

“Music at The Chemic Tavern starts earlier as it is a bit more acoustic/folk/pop, whereas Packhorse has a bit more indie/grunge/punk, but there is an overlap. At both venues, DJs are playing outside during the day, all assorted styles, which people can see for free. However, tickets allow access to the bands and artists, and it is primarily an event focused on them.”

I spoke with the creators, to find out what the process of organising a festival was like. Most of us attend at least one music event a year, whether that be a concert, open mic night, or a festival in the spring/summer seasons. So, it must be interesting being on the other side of it, creating something from nothing. After coming up with the idea just before Christmas 2022, they told me:

“It is a massive vanity project really, as we do the bookings at both venues and wanted to collaborate as we have been friends for ages. We got too big for our boots and thought we could do a Glastonbury. The process is not as hard as it seems, it is mainly a lot of admin work and contacting bands. The first couple of months of 2023 were spent planning and contacting people. Now, it is just the finishing touches, promotion and hoping no one drops out!”

Of course, there is going to be a substantial difference between Good Fest and creating an event the size of leading UK festivals like Glastonbury, RANDL, Parklife etc., but it is encouraging to know that if you want to create a small festival yourself, that dream is not too far out of reach. In fact, Georgie stated that she would recommend it to anyone as a project to do with friends! Both creators agreed,

“We hope it will be a lovely day, but you never know how it is going to turn out. We are optimistic and an incredibly detailed plan, so, fingers crossed!”

I believe that this event will be one you do not want to miss this spring. To support and see up-and-coming artists in the city, and experience something different and new is an incredible opportunity. At a time when people within the community are struggling, buying a ticket is also a wonderful way to support a charity which can help. I look forward to seeing everyone come together for a day of love, music, and positive energy, which will be apparent across both venues and throughout the city that day.

Many thanks to Georgie and Nathan, who spoke to me about this festival. Support their efforts, purchase a ticket, donate to Rainbow Junktion and get involved here: