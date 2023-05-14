Finding Common Ground: Can You Separate the Art from the Artist?

In hopes of ‘Finding Common Ground’, this month’s debaters discussed cancel culture and the ever present question: can, and should, we separate art from the artist?

From Kanye’s antisemitism to JK Rowling’s transphobia, 2023 has witnessed a widespread reflection on celebrity accountability and cancel culture. Naturally, with a cuppa in hand, View’s writers Jennifer Machin and Will Green were keen to dissect this topic. Jumping from Armie Hammer to Little Britain, Jen and Will discussed a wide range of problematic artists, debating issues of censorship, accountability, and celebrity influence, with the hopes of finding some common ground in their differing outlooks.

Will came to the debate with reservations concerning the boycotting of artists and questioning the black and white nature of cancel culture. He poses the question of “how involved is the person in the art?”. Should we be punishing everyone involved in a film production just because of one actor? Should we be boycotting the Beatles just because of John Lennon’s history of domestic abuse? These grey areas also extend to whether the artist has been convicted, whether they are alive or dead and what to do about art that was produced before the artist even committed a crime.

Understanding of the complexities in the act of boycotting, Jen was more concerned with the platform given to problematic celebrities. Consuming art produced by problematic celebrities can be interpreted as being accepting of their crimes. Not only does this give the wrong idea to individuals vulnerable to celebrity influence, but it allows artists to continue spreading their problematic views. Outraged at JK Rowling’s transphobic and condescending comments, Jen has decided to boycott any new Harry Potter products, despite loving the stories. She suggests that “it’s important to find more ethical ways of consuming art” such as buying second hand books or listening to cover songs.

However, concerned about the harmful consequences of cancel culture, Will instead proposes “taking personal responsibility for our own consumption”. He refrains from consuming art and media in circumstances when they make him feel uncomfortable, citing the example of Weinstein productions. Despite being in agreement with following your feelings, Jen recognises the benefits of the public holding celebrities to account using social media. “We have power as individuals”, she asserts, suggesting that when institutions don’t condemn criminals due to their celebrity status, social media can be an effective tool.

As the debate drew to a close, the conversation moved towards the dangers of cancel culture. Both agreed that even figures in the public eye should be given the space to learn and change their opinions. Hate and abuse is widespread on social media, and a distinction must be made between cancelling and bullying. Both Will and Jen see the benefits of boycotting problematic artists but believe it’s important to discuss the boundaries and complexities of doing so.

Jen’s Post-Debate Reflections What were you hoping to gain from the debate? “I didn’t fully know my opinion on this topic so I was keen to develop my arguments by just talking them through.” Strongest argument? “Sometimes innocent people face the consequences of one person’s actions and that’s really not fair.” Has your opinion changed? “I think my opinions are more concrete now. I do believe that we have a responsibility to hold artists to account, however it is important to weigh up the context and complexities of the controversy before we make a judgement.” Do you think the conversation was productive? “Yeah definitely! I think it will be great for people to read about in the Gryphon because there’s not really any consensus about this topic.” Was there something that you would have wanted to discuss that was not raised? “I don’t think so! I think we covered everything!” Will’s Post-Debate Reflections What were you hoping to gain from the debate? “I thought it would be a bit of a laugh to be honest! But also I know how useful it is to work through your opinions and be challenged on your beliefs.” Strongest argument? “With more power comes more responsibility! Artists should be called out more readily than normal people.” Has your opinion changed? “I don’t think my views have drastically changed but they have tempered. I definitely hadn’t thought much about the platforming of artists before the debate.” Do you think the conversation was productive? “I think it was a really productive conversation and we were able to keep it chill.” Was there something that you would have wanted to discuss that was not raised? “I got my Taylor Swift reference in so I’m happy.”

