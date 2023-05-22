Boomtown 2023: Celebrating 15 Years of Madness

As an avid festival goer, and someone who spends most of the summer at musical events and gigs, Boomtown is like no other. The difference between Boomtown and other festivals is that they have an immersive storyline that you can be a part of. Each year is a different theme and all the actors, as well as the set designs will be representative of the theme. When you arrive at Boomtown, it feels as if you are entering a whole new world. Last year was titled ‘The Gathering’ which followed the story of AMI (the artificial machine intelligence system ruling Boomtown) suddenly switching off. This caused society to collapse, and the districts struggled.

The festival has different districts which function like mini towns, all with certain elements which make you feel transported into an entirely unique environment. Last year, one of my favourite memories was going to Old Town and having to deliver a block of gold to another district with a group of strangers. On the way we were greeted with street sellers, police officers and others who wanted to offer us money for our gold. It was hilarious and such a wonderful way to make friends and memories.

Furthermore, when you participate in the storyline of Boomtown, you are opened to a festival experience like no other. You can go to the job centre and get given a career, a list of jobs and tasks to do, which in turn you will receive various rewards. One of which is Boomtown Bucks. These can be exchanged for drinks at the bars or to use within your story and pay the characters for certain services, goods or even to help you with your jobs. On the final day, there were a massive office Christmas party at the Job Centre where free prosecco was given and DJs were playing Christmas mixes. This was hilarious in 40-degree heat and made everyone laugh. Every day is something new, there is always something to discover. Walls are often secret doors to a hidden location, there are curtains which lead to venues, woodland walks which take you out at a stage and so much more.

Do not be fooled though, it is not all sunshine and rainbows, there are certain areas you may think twice about entering. One of these for me, was the inconvenience store. I should have known what to expect from the name alone, but I was truly inconvenienced. Though it is funny getting sprayed with fish sauce and feathers, while others get covered in mustard and mayo, I did not necessarily want to spend my entire day like that. So, if you are willing to go all in and experience all of Boomtown, enter the inconvenience store, but maybe only if you have access to a shower.

Of course, there is always fantastic music at Boomtown, the line-up does not get released until closer to the festival, usually late in the summer. Despite Boomtown being an experience heavy festival, with so much time and effort put into creating this story and world which, for a week, you fully believe in and feel it all to be true, the music is just as phenomenal. The set design is meticulous and there is no such thing as a ‘small stage’ at Boomtown. Even the small stages usually have secret doors, gardens and bars and are designed beautifully. Last year, I made friends with one of the acts who was performing, and they said that performing at Boomtown was like no other, just because of how much goes into it.

This year, we will experience the fallout of the collapsed AMI system which we first witnessed at The Gathering. Now, we will be exploring the deeper effects of AMI’s switch off. Boomtown invites us on a journey of control, fear, isolation, freedom love and connection. We now must “walk the Twin Trail and conduct a revolution of the mind.”

Boomtown Fair have kindly welcomed me back once more to be part of their incredible experience. Last year was my first time visiting the festival, and it was one of the most mesmerising and wonderful theatrical displays I had ever witnessed.

