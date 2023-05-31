Left Bank’s ‘On the Mic’ Open Mic Review

Rain batters against the high glass windows of the former St Margaret’s church, sounds of the Strokes and esoteric pop tunes spring from surgically implanted speakers. Overhead strings of lighting and purest-white curtains lay draped from ornate column to ornate column, with macramé plant hangers framing the makeshift stage in an arc of drooping leaves. Left Bank’s impression of a cool, casual wedding reception is confirmed when we’re informed that one is to take place the following day. Tonight, though, I and a mounting crowd of linguaphiles pick respectably distant spaces to sit on rows of benches and stare expectantly at a solitary microphone as the room fills up. Curiously, I note that the standard seating habits drilled into us from primary school onwards are still very much in effect; people avoid the front rows as if they’re covered in wet paint, and I hope that poets can project as competently as priests.

Spoken word open mic nights like these seem to attract a broad cross-section of the local community, from the usual student cadre to veterans in their sixties and beyond. All of us are joined together on this grey evening, many anxious poets preparing to bare their souls in the prophetic setting of an old church. The room is near-full now, and as the proceedings begin the cold drifting in from the door is drawn into battle with the sheer warmth of the audience. What lies ahead is over two hours of excellent, varied performances, led by our energetic and welcoming host Jack Collins.

A wide range of topics are given poetic treatments here: from the depraved to the profound; intimate, carnal scenes to the elemental power of cold-water swimming. You can almost hear the swallows echoing across the high ceilings from both the exquisite imagery and the nervous gulps of the prospective performers. All pieces are met with empathetic applause, particularly those from self-confessed first-timers or those with something to say about the government. Though the moods expressed varied from solemn disconnection to playful satire, and forms from chaotic stream-of-consciousness to the methodical and rhythmic plodding of regular rhyme schemes, all speakers meet the audience’s enraptured gaze. Highlights include a witty story of mock self-improvement via weasel-based surrealism, implied half-conversations critiquing phone-based mental health services, and the generally brilliant meshing of profanity and humour that results in raucous laughter at the phrase “cosmic dong”.

This was an excellent way to spend an evening, full of infectious laughter and with an empathetic, engaged audience. I left with my brain fizzing full of words, the poetic cadence of many performers imprinted in the back of my throat. Though it was a cold, rainy night everyone appeared in happy spirits, and I think we all appreciated having that extra bit of warmth to see us through.

Left Bank’s next ON THE MIC poetry and spoken word night will be on Tuesday 19th June, I strongly suggest you come along.

Featured image credit: Ticket Tailor, Left Bank.