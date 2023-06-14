The Hyde Park Picture House to reopen after restoration

The Hyde Park Picture House, the last remaining gas-list cinema in the UK, will finally reopen after three years on 30th June.

First opening in 1914, the iconic Leeds cinema was closed as part of a £4 million restoration project.

The building has since undergone extensive work, with essential repairs made to its facade as well as its historic interior, including the restoration of an original terrazzo floor and nine gas lights which will be lit during screenings.

The 109-year-old cinema, which secured funding for the project from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Leeds City Council, will also boast new facilities, including a wheelchair-accessible entrance, a larger foyer, a cafe and a 50-seat second screen which will open in the basement in July, allowing the cinema to expand its programme.

The Picture House has announced a series of open days during the opening week where audiences are invited to explore the new facilities. A programme of free short films will be projected on the big screen and in the community room visitors will be welcomed to view archive material.

The opening film at the Hyde Park Picture House is Asteroid City, the latest and perhaps fitting release from Wes Anderson, one of cinema’s most eccentric and distinctive filmmakers.

Image by Josh Elgin