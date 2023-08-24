DJs, Daiquiris and Degas: The cultural night out is on the rise

A cultural night out seems to be the definition of an oxymoron at first glance, especially to young people in the UK. Yet, it seems to be the alternative answer for everyone who doesn’t want to spend valuable free time jammed in between school classes, tourists and senior citizens just to look at some dusty old paintings. According to a survey by the Education Audiovisual and Culture Executive Agency (EACEA), the main barriers for young people not to visit a museum are a lack of time in which culture is not considered a priority and the lack of an attractive and appealing cultural offer.

Museums are now looking to tear these barriers down: 2023 has seen a growing trend to incorporate evening entertainment into art establishments: Various museums across London and the rest of the country have transformed their strategies from offering only day time access towards extending their opening hours hence facilitating evening entertainment.

While it might sound absurd to have a renowned museum, such as the National Portrait Gallery, turn into a cocktail bar during after-hours, the intention behind this concept is to transition into a new era of art, opening up culture to younger generations; in a fun and modern way.

Saatchi Gallery in southwest London recently introduced Saatchi Lates, a series of after-hours events inviting visitors to partake in a variety of workshops and life drawing sessions, while enjoying a drink on the side. In the context of their current exhibitions Beyond the Streets of London, the next event is scheduled for Friday 28th April, featuring a spoken word performance, a graffiti workshop and a DJ set.

Another famous spot for the contemporary arts, the Tate Modern, features the Queer and Now Festival on their What’s On section. The free event which is set to celebrate LGBTQIA+ art and culture in June offers a range of pop-talks, performances, workshops and, of course, DJs.

The after-hours opening spree does not, however, restrict itself to contemporary art galleries: The National Gallery offers a whole set of student takeovers, art and comedy nights and show previews as part of their Friday Lates experience. Catching onto the late-night trend, the National Portrait Gallery is set to reopen its doors again in June. After a big refurbishment and a 3-year closure, the gallery will introduce their visitors to Audrey Green, a cafe at daytime transitioning into a cocktail bar during the evening hours. Featuring a number of events ranging from theatre to dance. The bar is said to be accessible via a hidden entrance off Charing Cross Road.

Workshops, student takeovers, live music and cocktails: While some members of the traditional clientele might respond negatively to a transformation of such size, it is important to remember that the art itself is not being altered, just the environment in which it is perceived: an opportunity to breathe life into an otherwise arguably dusty museum.

The offer of after-hours experiences in museums and art galleries does therefore not reflect a competition to the intrinsic values of the arts per se but should be understood as an advocate for the very same, facilitating access to a more diverse audience. `it gives young people or anyone who is interested the opportunity to transform a regular night out into a cultural night out.