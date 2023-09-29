West Yorkshire Combined Authority releases #JustDont campaign against sexual harassment

Content warning: this article contains content about sensitive topics including sexual harassment, assault and rape.

On Tuesday 19th of September, the West Yorkshire Combined Authorities and Mayor Tracy Brabin launched the #JustDont campaign.

The campaign is against sexual harassment. Less than a year before she runs for office again, Mayor Tracy Brabin, “the country’s first and only female metro-mayor” has said tacking violence against women and girls is “a top priority”.

Video: West Yorkshire Combined Authority on YouTube

The campaign highlights the statistic that 86% of young women in the UK have experienced sexual harassment in public. Women and girls are disproportionately affected by harassment and assault.

In an accompanying video titled ‘The making of #JustDont’, Brabin said the intention was not to blame men, but “encouraging them as allies”.

The campaign advocates how to intervene and be an “active bystander”, when it is safe to do so.

In terms of intervention, it recommends the five Ds: direct, distract, delegate, delay and document.

D irect: call out unacceptable behaviour in a calm way

irect: call out unacceptable behaviour in a calm way D istract: ensure the victim is safe and removed from the situation

istract: ensure the victim is safe and removed from the situation D elegate: if you feel unsafe look for others around you for support

elegate: if you feel unsafe look for others around you for support D elay: if the situation is dangerous, move away and seek help

elay: if the situation is dangerous, move away and seek help Document: if safe to do so, record the incident

Image: #JustDont campaign from West Yorkshire Combined Authority

In addition, West Yorkshire police released a press statement on Tuesday 19th September about extra support for women and students in Leeds. These included extra night patrols and Local Neighbourhood Policing Officers on bus services during Fresher’s Week.

The Gryphon reached out the the Students Against Sexual Harassment and Assault society (SASHA) about the campaign. They said it was “a positive step in the right direction”, but said they “would love to liase with mayoral and policing bodies to make them more aware of student opinions”.

SASHA outlined the need for measures to not be “a one off for freshers week, but a continuous, regular and reliable action”.

In recent years, Leeds students have voiced concerns over their safety.

In 2020/21, the alley alongside Headingley Stadium was the site of Reclaim protests following reports of the alley as a ‘hotspot’ for assaults. Councillors responded in March 2021, cutting back foliage and installing CCTV. The Gryphon checked up on these measures in September 2023. Walking past just after 9pm, streetlights were on the entire way with a clear view as hedges were trimmed. We could not confirm if CCTV remained in operation. However these measures will never provide complete reassurance in a society where violence against women and girls is widespread.

Image: Reclaim Headingley Stadium Alleyway on Facebook

The murder of Sarah Everard by serving police officer Wayne Couzens in 2021 sparked national outrage about the safety of women and girls. The nationwide police service faced extensive criticism for its internal culture and inadequate protection of women and girls, and pledged to improve their policies.

Two years on, significant questions remain as to whether any improvement has been made.

The internal state of the police force mirrors the lack of consequences for many perpetrators. In 2023, Channel 5 and the Bureau of Investigative Journalism found that “Over the past five years more than 300 officers gave been reported for rape and 5000 for sexual assault. Only ten of those accused of sexual assault have been convicted”. This deficit of justice can significantly damage trust.

SASHA said they observed the sentiment of students feeling “triggered and/or uncomfortable by police presence” increasing.

This view is reflected in reports on what victims face if they do report a crime. In a survey funded by the Home Office and released on the 21st September 2023, 3/4 of respondents, who were victims of rape, said their mental health was harmed by the police investigation after they reported the crime.

This compounds the issue of already low reporting rates. Victims may fear not being taken seriously, blamed, or have knowledge that even if they go to the police, the likelihood of conviction is low. Image: Rape Crisis England and Wales

The Gryphon contacted the office of Mayor Tracy Brabin, who also has the role of Police and Crime Commissioner, to ask about what steps were being taken to improve police culture so victims could receive the justice they deserve. We received no reply as of publication date.

Whilst changing the attitudes that lead to harassment and assault are essential, the impact of campaigns like #JustDont, are often not felt for a long time in the daily lives of those affected.