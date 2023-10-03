The Gryphon Guide to – Leeds’ Hottest Spots

Cinema

You cannot talk about culture in Leeds, without featuring the ever-evolving Hyde Park Picturehouse. After over three long years of redevelopment, in Spring 2023 we welcomed back the heart of cinema to Leeds with open arms. The re-opening, alongside Summer’s Barbenheimer hysteria, brought in 1,861 visitors over the weekend, including eight sold-out screenings. If we ever stop gushing over this hidden gem… Well, we won’t! The cinema feels like home to so many of us here in Leeds, and it is bound to be the highlight of your fresher’s experience.

History

Only a short journey out of the city centre, lies one of Leeds’ most impressive historic spots, Kirkstall Abbey. Hidden behind a layer of trees, the tip of the Abbey can be seen for miles around. Preserved from thousands of years ago, the cool interior and grassy exterior of the high-medieval era ruins create an atmospheric, soothing study spot. From picnics with friends, to cream-topped hot chocolates in the café, Kirkstall Abbey is a hidden gem for those in need of a creative retreat.

The Abbey offers a £5 access pass, which grants entry to the grounds for an entire 12 months (which is obviously a lifesaver for budget-savvy freshers!) If you’re more interested in a historical peruse, visit the Abbey House Museum to find a reconstructed Victorian high street, right on your doorstep.

Theatre

Leeds Grand Theatre is the go-to for everything music and performance in the city! From musicals, ballet, and opera, to comedy… There is something bound to catch your eye at one of Leeds’ most dazzling venues. As the world outside becomes colder, and the nights become darker, life at the theatre stays hot! From Russell Howard, to the Northern Ballet, take a look at some of the Winter 23/24 highlights at the Leeds Grand Theatre.

WINTER HIGHLIGHTS:

05 NOV: Russell Howard

07- 11 NOV: Calendar Girls the Musical

14- 19 NOV: Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

29- 10 DEC: Northern Ballet’s The Nutcracker

08-16 MAR ’24: Northern Ballet’s Romeo and Juliet

26- 30 MAR ’24: Legally Blonde The Musical