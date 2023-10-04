Notes from Abroad: Fresher’s Edition

Welcome (back) to Leeds! Whether you live 30 or 300 miles away, there is plenty to explore.

I arrived in Leeds as a fresher straight after the Pandemic, my plans to go travelling having been cancelled. I was desperate to start exploring having realised that I only had six months of university a year. At the start of 2022, my flatmate and I decided to escape our student halls and take a spontaneous trip to Rome booking cheap last-minute flights and booking two hostel beds. We were so fresh out of covid restrictions, that we were flying the week PCR tests to Italy, France and Spain were cancelled. We had 48hours in total in the city and were determined to do everything. This was actually was a lot easier and cheaper in February without the infamous Roman crowds.

With Manchester airport only a 90-minute train from Leeds (and more free time on your hands as a Fresher) there are many opportunities to travel! The shoulder season which stretches from September through October in Europe is a period of off-season travel: which means cheaper flights and less tourists! It’s the perfect time to visit places in Southern Europe which are too hot in the height of summer. Destinations might include: Tirana, Rome, Barcelona, Madrid, Lisbon or Milan. In Spain, Italy, Greece and the Balkans the summer stretches into September and early October, making them perfect destinations to get some extra sun before heading into a cold winter in the North of England…

And yet, if planes are not your thing or you’re an exchange student looking to explore the UK. Do not fear! There are plenty of places in England and Scotland close by to visit. Join the Leeds Hiking Society and explore the many National Parks close by, such as the beautiful Yorkshire Dales or closer yet, Ilkley Moors. If nature does not excite you and you prefer big cities, take the train or bus to Liverpool or Manchester. Both cities have excellent restaurants, museums, clubs and shopping centres. If it’s a beach you’re after, then you’re in luck! Head to Formby, just north of Liverpool, for miles of sand, sea and beautiful woodland or get the train to Scarborough: one of the most famous beaches in England! The water might be freezing but the fish and chips are great!

My name is Frankie and two months ago I moved to Copenhagen to start my studies in History and Danish. I wanted to study somewhere I’d never been before and where the culture was completely different to the UK. (I’ll come back to that later…) Not only have I learnt loads about Denmark so far, but my friends come from all over the globe, from Brazil to Japan! In fact, many of my friends from Leeds have also chosen to study abroad which has given me an extra excuse to visit new places! In fact, I’m on my way to Norway now to visit that same flatmate! See you soon Jess!

This year, I will be writing this column Notes From Abroad about all things study-abroad/cheap/young/fun and affordable travelling!!!!