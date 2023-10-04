Vice-chancellor and President Professor Simone Buitendijk announces resignation

Today (4th October 2023), the University of Leeds’ Vice-chancellor and President announced she was leaving the role.

Professor Simone Buitendijk has been Vice-Chancellor since September 2020. In a press release on the University of Leeds website she said: “I feel the time is right for me to start the next chapter of my career in leadership in UK and international higher education”.

She cited the ‘Universal Values, Global Change’ strategy as a success of her time, saying the university has prioritised collaboration not competition.

The university says it will begin a global recruitment process to find her successor. In the meantime, the Deputy Vice Chancellor Professor Hai-Sui Yu will be taking on the role.

Image credit: University of Leeds website

The role of Vice-Chancellor is the highest level of administrative and academic office in a university’s executive.