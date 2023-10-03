GIG REVIEW: Holly Humberstone LIVE at The Wardrobe

Written by Emie Grimwood Edited by Eve Moat Photography by Emie Grimwood

Credit: @musicthroughemiescamera on Instagram

If you have not heard the name yet, then I am certain that you will have done by the end of

the year. Celebrating the release of her debut album, Paint My Bedroom Black (out on 13th October), 23-year-old, rising sensation Holly Humberstone announced a run of intimate

live shows in partnership with independent record stores across the UK. I had the pleasure

of being invited to her second show on this mini tour at The Wardrobe on the 2nd October

brought to audiences by Crash Records.



I wanted to mention how wonderful the organisers and event staff were, from both The

Wardrobe and Crash. From arrival, everyone was incredibly friendly, talkative and the team

from Crash came out and greeted people waiting in line and sparked up conversation,

despite the miserable weather. From the beginning, spirits were high, and fans were excited

to see Holly.



It was my first time at the venue, and I fell in love. Walking into the bar area, I was surprised

at how warm and inviting it felt. The essence of the events space was carried through. It is

no surprise that Holly looked and felt at home on the stage of The Wardrobe. Despite selling

out La Fonda in LA, and amassing huge crowds at Lollapalooza, Reading and Leeds Festival

and Summersonic in Japan, her ability to captivate audiences in intimate venues is one that

not every artist can achieve.

Credit: @musicthroughemiescamera on Instagram

She arrived on stage around 40 minutes after doors, fans were cheering and smiling. The set was minimal: just keys and guitar. That is all that was needed. Part of the reason this show worked so well is due to her ability to translate her experiences so viscerally. Her raw emotion came through so strongly for me during Kissing in Swimming Pools. I felt like I got a glimpse into the complex relationship she was describing, a familiar feeling for her fans, I am sure.



Holly Humberstone is not afraid to expose her emotion, pain, or wrongdoings and that is

what makes her feel so real and refreshing. Antichrist, one of the singles released from the

album, is the perfect example of this, with lyricism stating that she ‘gave bad love’ and ‘you

should run for your life’ she conveys that human nature is to be imperfect. The blame is not

always with another but sometimes with us. I think for an array of young people out there,

this message is crucial. Holly is leaving no stone unturned and ensuring everyone feels

validated.



These themes and ideas were delivered without flaws during her set, a beautiful mix of new

music and old, fans were captivated by her presence, and I personally had a wonderful time. Prior to

the show, I had only listened to a few of Holly’s songs. Following the show, I know I will be

making a trip to Crash in Leeds city centre to pick up the new album on release, and I highly

recommend you do the same!

Credit: @musicthroughemiescamera on Instagram

PAINT MY BEDROOM BLACK (2023) TRACKLISTING 1. Paint My Bedroom Black 2. Into Your Room 3. Cocoon 4. Kissing In Swimming Pools 5. Ghost Me 6. Superbloodmoon (featuring d4vd) 7. Antichrist 8. Lauren 9. Baby Blues 10. Flatlining 11. Elvis Impersonators 12. Girl 13. Room Service

Pre-order is available from Crash Records now: https://www.crashrecords.co.uk/products/holly-humberstone-paint-my-bedroom-black-pre-order