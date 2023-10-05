£1 pizza slices and mac n’ cheese on offer at new outlet on campus

Leeds University Union’s latest food outlet, Tantino Slice Bar, is offering pizza slices and mac n’ cheese bowls for just £1 this Friday (October 6).

Located on the lower ground level of the students’ union, the Italian food outlet says the ‘lunch madness’ will begin tomorrow at midday until stock lasts.

Tantino won the contract to take over the food served at the newly refurbished Terrace bar and opened its kitchen in April.

Its latest endeavour, Tantino Slice Bar, launched last month, offering Italian food on the go.

It serves pizza slices and customisable mac n’ cheese bowls.

The offer will be limited to one per customer. No gluten-free options are available but there will be limited vegan pizza.

“So come get the lot whilst you got the chance, because you don’t want to be in a queue around the corner, it’s not Alton Towers, it’s Tantino”