Moon Palace Tour 2023: A Review

Moon Palace is a vibrant and absurdly wonderful fusion of art and science. The school-bus-turned-mobile-observatory is a unique merger of celestial exploration and experimental art which leaves a dazzling effect. The observatory was designed by Artists for Leeds’ Year of Culture 2023 and is run by a vivacious team of Astrophysics Students from the University of Leeds and Coordinators of the East Leeds Project.

During a daytime event, visitors do not need a ticket and are welcome to explore and interact with the Artist and Science on-board Hosts who are keen to answer questions and chat about the huge, mobile art sculpture. There are activities and interactive elements installed all around the Palace, which guests are encouraged to play with. Anyone interested in learning about how to do astronomy and stargazing will find the Astronomer’s Stellarium guide particularly entertaining.

When attending a night-time event, a small group of guests can expect to gaze out into the nearby regions of the Milky Way (the galaxy within which we live) and spy on gas giants, the Roman Messenger: Mercury, as well as peek at the beautiful planet Venus, and the hopeful glint of humanity’s future in the vermilion glow of Mars. Visitors may even spot our closest galactic neighbour, Andromeda, which is hurtling towards a fantastic collision with us expected to occur sometime just before the Sun explodes in about 4.5 billion years.

Following a crash course in telescopic observation, guests are invited to board the Palace with a mug of cosmic tea, served in the hollowed head of a local alien; an example of the specially commissioned ceramics handcrafted by the Artists. Aboard, the enveloping warmth of the gently lit hues melds with the soothing inner warmth of tea, and the show begins. In one half of the evening, the group are welcomed to float through conversation exploring the world around us. The natural intimacy of the session is a gentle impetus to reconnect with one’s self: the Universe within, and the Universe without. In the other half, imagination soars to the heavens as an apprentice Astrophysicist hosts an exploration of celestial musing.

Moon Palace is a place where forgotten childhood whimsy is sparked back to life with bubbling discussion and cosmic wonder. It inspires awe in the everyday, and we warmly invite you to come aboard.

The Moon Palace Tour is ongoing around various locations across Leeds. Tickets and information can be found on the Leeds 2023 website; https://leeds2023.co.uk/whats-on/collection/moon-palace-events.