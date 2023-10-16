Beautiful Thing – Leeds Playhouse 18th – 28th October

Words by Mia Hassan / Edited by Mia Stapleton

Mia Hassan updates on everything you need to know about ‘Beautiful Thing’, Leeds Playhouse’s newest production.

‘Funny’, ‘Tender’, ‘Uplifting’ and ‘Refreshing’ – These are just a handful of descriptors theatre critics have used to describe the 2023 revival of Beautiful Thing. Anthony Simpson-Pike directs this revival of Jonathan Harvey’s 1993 play, which marks its 30th anniversary since the plays first performance. The play explores themes such as sexuality, friendship, and love through the lives of two teenage boys, Ste and Jamie. Described as both a ‘coming-out and coming-of-age story’, this heart-warming tale is still as powerfully poignant in 2023, as when it first premiered in 1993. Not only is this iconic queer love story not to be missed, but this cast is one to be praised – with Rapahel Akuwudike playing Ste, and Rilwan Abiola Owokoniran cast as Jamie, this revival is a touching, charming, and marvellous theatrical celebration of Black queer identity.

The production is running from Wednesday 18th October to Saturday 28th October, with both matinee and evening shows available. Tickets can be found on the Leeds Playhouse website (LeedsPlayhouse.org.uk) and range from £15-£35 with limited £5 tickets available to new and existing members of the Leeds Playhouse Under 30’s Scheme!