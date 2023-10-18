Trick or Treat on a Dime

Will you pull out the bloody fangs to release your inner devil this season, or stick to your innocence with a pretty little halo? From the ‘Wicked Witch of the West’ to the ethereal angel; the haunting Halloween month rolls around again, and this is your guide to making the season a whole lot hotter – whilst still on a budget!

Image Credits: gettyimages.com

We all know and love the classics that come around each Halloween season; the witches, pirates, cats, and of course, the devils. They are ageless costumes, and therefore we will never get tired of seeing them. However, not everyone has the pennies to splurge on a brand-new fit. In that case, there is nothing more convenient than rocking a pair of devil horns in your favourite red dress, that most likely is already hanging in the back of your wardrobe. Not a fan of red? How about sparing a couple of pounds on a headband with cat-ears to pair with that staple black mini skirt we all own and adore? Dressing up for Halloween is fun and creative, but certainly does not have to be expensive! You probably have many items in your wardrobe already, and my point is to get creative and use them. Many celebrities, like Gigi Hadid, have inspired me in that sense. In 2015, Hadid showed off her all leather and black outfit to achieve the look of Sandy, from Grease, at Heidi Klum’s iconic Halloween party. If you match a pair of timeless black leather jeans with a jacket, and apply red lippy – you have yourself a simply chic look!

Image Credits: @busyphillipps on instagram

Another iconic celeb Halloween costume that I love, is Busy Philipp’s take on the Mean Girls movie. In 2019, the American actress simply replicated the legendary look of Regina George’s mother (not a regular mom, a cool mom) with some pink sweats. This is a comfortable and easy costume idea for anyone who owns pink joggers and a zip up hoodie. These items can also be found for reasonable prices on thrifted websites, and is iconic alongside a group. Get the gals to channel their inner Kady Harris with a baggy pink polo, or even throw on a black dress with some ears to recreate the infamous Karen Smith,

“I’m a mouse, DUH”.

Unfortunately, Halloween does not fall on a Wednesday this year, but on Tuesday’s we can most certainly wear pink, right?