Zoe’s Top 5 Shows to Watch This Autumn
Gilmore Girls
- We’re starting strong with Gilmore Girls, where every day feels like autumn in the town of Stars Hollow. The show follows young, single mother Lorelai and her daughter Rory through the everyday trials and tribulations of suburban life. If you’re into a sweet, warm environment with moments of drama and comedy, showing the bonds between mother and daughter, then this is the show for you. With seven seasons currently streaming on Netflix, it’s the perfect binge-watch this season!
The Vampire Diaries
- Now, if you’re into a slightly darker and more supernatural essence then let me take you to the eerie town of Mystic Falls where you’ll find vampires, werewolves, witches and much more to satisfy your needs. The Vampire Diaries, now streaming on Netflix, takes us on a journey of a young Elena Gilbert and her high school friends when a mysterious yet handsome Stefan Salvatore comes to town (or should I say back..?) If you haven’t seen this delicious show already, it’s about time you do. And if you have already watched the show, you don’t need an excuse to watch it again.
Buffy The Vampire Slayer
- Transport yourself back to the 90s and embrace the fashion, the grunge culture, and the vampire slaying. Buffy The Vampire Slayer seems to disappear and reappear every time the leaves fall, but it is a favourite all year round. Buffy is a cathartic masterpiece, as you realise a sixteen-year-old girl truly has the weight of the world on her shoulders. Watch Buffy and her friends face off against vampires, demons and the horrors of the Hellmouth whilst juggling teenage troubles to survive another day in Sunnydale.
Bones
- If you appreciate authenticity, morbidness and complexity, the series Bones may be for you. Dr Temperance Brennan is the world’s best forensic anthropologist who works at the Jeffersonian Institution whilst writing best-selling crime novels on the side. The Jeffersonian Institute and FBI team up to help solve mysterious cases all over Washington D.C. There’s moments of depth, companionship and humour with some truly unsettling serial killers thrown in, making for a flawless binge-worthy show currently streaming on Disney+.
The Great British Bake Off
- Lastly, but certainly not least, if you’re in the mood for an easy watch full of warmth, cosiness, and laughs, then look no further than the Great British Bake Off. An episode starts with a signature challenge where bakers can craft any dessert to show off their personality and skill. The second challenge is the technical bake where all contestants are given the same ingredients and must produce the same recipe. The judges then blindly rank them from best to worst. Finally, we have the showstopper, as everyone has a chance to showcase the depth of their ability. The intricacy of this final task calls for professionalism in both taste and appearance with utter freedom of recipe, so the more extravagant the dessert, the better. The stakes are high as the reward for star baker is at large, as well as the judges have to make the tough decision of which baker will be sent home. You can catch Bake Off every Tuesday at 8 pm on Channel 4, or watch it on Catchup on the Channel 4 website.