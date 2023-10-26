LIVE REVIEW: JAWS are Biting Back into Business at Brudenell

Written by Millie Cain Edited by Eve Moat

As we arrived at the crown jewel of Hyde Park’s independent music scene, Brudenell Social Club already had a swarming crowd of individuals in dark wash jackets with cans of £2 beer in hand awaiting JAWS’ arrival. The social club on Monday night was a warm haven against the treacherous October downpour, yet people still crowded outside clutching half-damp cigarettes with the distinctive smell of blue razz lemonade floating in the air. As soon as my flat mate (and occasional musical prodigy) Jack and I ran into the building, there was an immediate homely feel, calls across the room, and familiar nods of heads, made even more lovely by the eclectic soundtrack and cheap bar.

There was a real fizz of excitement in the air, it didn’t feel like a Monday – the bar spun with the ambiance of a well-awaited Friday night, as students and locals alike bopped their heads along to Leeds’ own post-modern grunge band “Slow Team” who had the mighty job of supporting, and packed a punch as the alternative three piece burned out their souls to their home crowd and JAWS fans who were lapping up their seemingly endless energy.

It was not long before arms were raised and clapping along to their new single “Match Point” which eclipsed the whole room, a bit more post-punk sound than the rest of their setlist- they’ve recently been leaning more into the sleek ethereal shoegaze indie that has weaved its way in over the last few years and has been done so fluidly by this band. Lead vocalist, Lucy, had ensnaring charisma, and her fellow bandmates Morgan and Max bounced off each other as their looping sounds pressed up against each other and filled the venue, cracking jokes throughout. There’s exciting potential with their recent change of tempo for huge growth, and they’re in the right place for people who will undoubtedly eat it up.

JAWS’ arrival onto stage was met with louder cheers than could’ve been expected from the venue: a familiar hum of excitement, a sparking buzz filled the air as they launched straight into their arguably most popular single, “Stay In”, with a well-oiled groove, and especially cool elegance from bassist Leon Smith catching the whole room. The popularity of the song had a huge immediate impact on the crowd, with heads bobbing, and arms high, as the band slowed down for the instrumental builder of the song that gives it a real textured, layered quality from the Birmingham 4 piece.

Image Credit: @musicthroughemiescamera on Instagram

The second song of their set, “Top of My Skull” from their new EP If It Wasn’t For My Friends, Things Could Be Different, released in September, had a huge increase in tempo and the disjointed bridges injected a new lease of energy into the space. This new single is really taking a step away from the synth-heavy shoegaze indie that initially shot them to fame in 2012. Drummer Eddy Geach appeared almost as a sci-fi hero, nearly drowning under the crazy amount of cymbals, but which he appeared to navigate with incomprehensible ease.

Noticably, the green lights flooding Brude added to the almost nonchalant, casual air of the band, while sounding so technically tight, as if it was a live recording. It was evident how polished and practiced every member was before embarking on this tour- especially it being their first one since 2021.

Image Credit: @musicthroughemiescamera on Instagram

New song “Are My Friends Alright?” brought back the synth, pop sound, and was well received by their cult-like crowd. JAWS’ fanbase has certainly been strong for the last few years, following them up and down the country on each and every new tour. In the recorded version, it has a faint autotune (almost Casablancas-esque) mumbling sound to it, that was mastered live by lead singer Connor Schofield.

Their stage chatter however, was few and far between, with brief thank yous, an introduction and an actually quite funny anecdote about their previous Brudenell show, in which someone had crashed the stage to brush their teeth, was the extent of the conversation between the band and their audience. While they held a very well-respected and professional presence in the room, I couldn’t help but wish to hear a bit more from the band themselves.

Before I knew it, they were closing with fan favourites “Be Slowly” and “Gold”, and the audience were electric from the first light riff of their final song, chanting along and polishing off an exciting show that was wrapped up in talent and drowning in potential.

JAWS have toured new EP If It Wasn’t For My Friends, Things Could Be Different, which was released on 15th September, whipping around Northern-heavy venues in Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, with a home show in Birmingham, and a couple of Southern trips to Bristol and London. With how clean and polished they’re sounding, and the punchy new EP, there’s no doubt we’ll be hearing more from them soon, hopefully with some festival shows in the coming year.

Their new EP is available on all streaming platforms, and the band can be found @jawsjawsjaws on their respective social media platforms.

Setlist: Stay In Top of my Skull Driving at Night Are My Friends Alright? What We Haven't Got Yet Right Infront Of Me 17 Just A Boy Sweat Donut Be Slowly Gold