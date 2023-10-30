MINCE: Talk of the Town

Written by Erin Clark Edited by Eve Moat

Looking for your new favourite band, that offer succinct, yet uproarious post-punk that packs a hell of a punch? Then look no further, as I introduce you to Mince.

“Tenacious”, “rambunctious” and “captivating” are but a few words I could use to describe this Leeds-based five-piece. Yet, words in Mince’s case often fail to do the band a complete justice, as the energy that is conjured when they perform live is increasingly, (and rather ironically for me) hard to capture in words.

Comprised of bassist Clem, guitarist/vocalist Jamie, drummer Matthew, guitarist Owen and vocalist George (from left to right, as pictured), Mince are as musically talented as a cohesive unit, but they are also individually teaming with prowess and potential. I’ve had the great pleasure of seeing the band perform on several occasions, and each time, I have been met with a vigour that is hard to contain, music talent that is unthinkable to deny, and songs that are simply impossible not to like. The band are indubitably heading from strength to strength, and show no intention of slowing down anytime soon.

Since the qunitet’s conception, their aptitude has only been affirmed by the likes of BBC Radio 6’s Steve Lamacq, Chris Moyles, BBC Music Introducing and Amazing Radio USA, as well as admission to Apple Music’s ‘New in Alternative’ and ‘Breaking Alternative’ playlists. I could continue, how much time do you have? If this affirmation isn’t enough, the five-piece have become a common fixture on music venue posters throughout the city. Mince is one of the few local bands that come to mind when thinking of whose energy translates directly from live performance to their respective studio recordings.

Following the wild success of the recently released, ‘All I Ever Wanted, Was To Be,’ comes the freshly released ‘(Don’t Forget) You Can’t Swim.’ An electric, contagious and bright single, twinned with a campy, Yellow-Submarine-esque animated music video. With this theatrical maritime release, there’s never been a more appropriate time to ‘dive in’ to Mince.

For fans of: Pixies, Gilla Band, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Fontaines D.C & Shame

Socials: @mince.band / Instagram

Local artist, or a member of a local band, and want to be featured in our next print edition as a “Talk of the Town” act? Email music.leedsstudent@gmail.com with the subject line ‘TOTT’ to be featured!