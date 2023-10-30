Piri & Tommy release new track ahead of UK ‘extra hot’ tour

Piri & Tommy have released their latest track ‘bluetooth’ ahead of Piri’s upcoming ‘extra hot’ tour.

The track, which explores how Generation Z forms connections online, was released on Wednesday (25 October).

Piri says the track feels like a “new and improved iteration of the original piri & Tommy vibe.”

“It’s a dreamy laid back love song over sunny drum and bass, with brazilian guitars backed by a huge atmosphere built by layers of synths and vocals.”

Piri’s tour begins tomorrow (October 31) with a date in Glasgow. She will be performing in Leeds at the 1,000 capacity Project House on November 3.

Piri last visited Leeds in March for a sell out headline show at Headrow House.

Tickets are still available – buy on Metropolis Music.