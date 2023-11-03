Cocktail Recipes for a Spruced-Up Pres

When drinking ‘squashka’ and vodka coke multiple times a week becomes a bit too much, a cocktail night is the perfect way to make your pres feel a little fancier! These four drink recipes are easy to make and have ingredients that won’t break the bank. If worst comes to worst and even these are a little too much effort, just chuck some Fanta into your £3 red wine and call it Sangria – I guarantee you will appreciate the break from the spirit/mixer drudgery that plagues the average uni pres.

Mojito

As cocktails go, you can’t get much more refreshing than a Mojito. This classic cocktail can be found in almost every bar, but it is not as complicated as you might think to recreate at home. It is also just as tasty to replace the rum with apple juice and make this into a mocktail!

Ingredients

50ml lime juice OR juice of 1 lime

60ml white rum

2 teaspoons of sugar

soda water OR sparkling water

small handful of mint leaves

Method

Muddle the lime juice, sugar and half of the mint leaves in the bottom of a glass (you can use anything with a somewhat rounded end for this). Pour in the rum and top with soda. Add ice and garnish with the remaining mint leaves.

TIP: For a fruity twist, muddle raspberries or strawberries on the first step. For a tropical twist, swap out the white rum for Malibu (or any coconut rum!).

Adapted from: bbcgoodfood.com, Image taken from: vecteezy.com

Sex on the Beach

In spite of (or perhaps because of) its raunchy name, Sex on the Beach is one of the most popular cocktails in the current day. It is perfect for those who prefer a sweet, fruity drink over a drier taste. To make an alcohol-free version, simply skip the vodka and swap the schnapps for peach syrup (contrary to popular belief, grenadine is non-alcoholic!).

Ingredients

25ml peach schnapps

50ml vodka

75ml orange juice

75ml cranberry juice

splash of grenadine (optional)

Method

Pour the schnapps & vodka into a glass. Add ice. Pour in the orange & cranberry juices and add a dash of grenadine.

Kir Royale (budget version)

Although Kir Royale is traditionally made with champagne and crème de cassis, this is the student-friendly, budget version. However, I guarantee it will still make you feel much fancier than a vodka lemonade would.

Ingredients

1 glass of prosecco

splash of grenadine

1 raspberry to garnish (optional)

Method

Pour a glass of prosecco and add a dash of grenadine.

Aperol Spritz

Aperol Spritz is a summer favourite, but it is my belief that this drink can be enjoyed all year round. If you want to feel like you are roasting in the Italian sun rather than shivering in your student house, this is the cocktail for you.

Ingredients

50ml Aperol

75ml prosecco

soda water

slice of orange to garnish (optional)

Method