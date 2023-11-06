Over twenty people arrested in Hyde Park after Bonfire Night chaos

Conflict erupted between the West Yorkshire Police and groups of youths in the Burley Lodge Park area last night.

In a video filmed by a resident, dozens of individuals are seen wielding Roman candles on nearby Thornville Street.

Fireworks are subsequently fired towards an approaching police vehicle, from which several officers emerge, wearing riot gear and helmets.

The police officers then give chase to the youths as fireworks ricochet off cars and buildings before exploding in the street.

These scenes mirror the incidents that occurred in the same area last year.

Manpreet Kaur

Leeds Live reported on “mindless yobs pelt[ing] riot police with fireworks and missiles on bonfire night as they were out in droves battling disorder in Hyde Park” on November 6th 2022.

A spokesperson for the West Yorkshire Police said: “Police attended in the Burley Lodge Park area on Sunday following calls of anti-social behaviour and firework misuse involving youths. Appropriate resources attended with 21 people so far arrested for offences.

“The incident was very much an isolated one in what was a largely calm weekend with people enjoying Bonfire events safely.”

On Woodhouse Moor, where large groups also gathered to watch various unofficial fireworks displays, the atmosphere was largely pleasant.

Occasionally, however, a firework misfired on the ground, or its trajectory sent it into a large group, eliciting screams of panic and a small stampede.

One attendee, Saul Connelly, commented that it seemed like a “DIY firework show” that had “an element of danger”, and that witnessing the rogue missiles exploding on the ground elicited “the most adrenaline [he’s] felt in recent times”.

No police presence was evident on Woodhouse Moor.

Enquiries into the incident on Thornville Street remain ongoing, with officers looking into potential criminal demage.

“Those responsible will be fully dealt with and prosecuted.”