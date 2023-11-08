Winter Wishlist

Winter is approaching, and it is that time of year again when all of the exciting winter fashion starts making its way back into stores. Of course, with the holidays coming up, it is a good time to start working on your ‘winter wish-list’. Nevertheless, for many people, such as myself, the prospect of staying fashionable during the colder months whilst staying warm is quite a daunting and overwhelming ordeal. I understand this matter perfectly, because growing up in a city where the winter months are warmer than the English spring, I have never experienced the infamous process of having to layer clothes. Hence, for my first few weeks here, I truly struggled. I did not know how to style my winter clothes in a way that looked put-together, trendy, and, of course, warm. However, as I kept experimenting, I found that beneath all the layers of coats and turtlenecks, winter fashion can be a lot simpler than it seems – a simple scarf goes a long way!

So far, regardless of my lack of experience in winter fashion, my time here in Leeds has cultivated a perceptive sense of what to wear and how to wear it; solely by paying attention to the people around me. Of course, with this, it is still important to implement your own style and personal preferences instead of just blindly following the trends for each season. Remember, you are dressing for yourself and nobody else!

With this article, my goal is to break down and unravel the intricacies of winter fashion, and I have created a short guide with what I think will be the prominent staples in this year’s winter season wardrobe.

Uggs, Uggs, Uggs!

Photo credits: Jared Siskin

I’m going to start with an obvious one. Having already observed their ubiquity, I think that everybody knows that Uggs are going to be a staple in a lot of winter wardrobes this year. Holding quite an unusual shape, the Uggs were originally perceived as being quite funky. However, people quickly adopted its bold and unique look, especially since the rise of the mini platform Uggs (which are my personal favs). Available in so many different colours and styles, these boots are so versatile, therefore we can expect them to be worn with jeans, skirts, leggings, and dresses – basically, whatever you can think of. The winter months are very rainy here, and knowing that Uggs are not exactly hydrophobic, this is a reminder to waterproof your Uggs with a waterproofing spray this winter season.

Photo credits: Matches.com

The leather fur jacket

As we’ve seen, leather rarely falls out of the winter trends, but more than ever, I’d expect to see leather jackets being THE jacket of choice for winter 2023. Specifically, the leather fur jacket. These vintage-inspired jackets, lined with a furry trim, create a perfect layered, textured, and sophisticated look that adds both depth and dimension to any outfit. Not only do they make any outfit look completely put-together, but also keep you super warm, making this the perfect jacket to throw on when you’re rushing out the door.

EVERYTHING RED

Photo credits: @nailsbyanh_ on Instagram

We have seen so many trendy colours come and go throughout the year. We had the buttery yellows, the classic blacks and greys, and of course, Barbie pink. However, looking through collections for winter 2023, there is no doubt that red is the trendy colour for this year’s winter season. This pop of colour is exactly what we need for the upcoming dreary winter months. From scarlet and crimson to deep burgundy; all shades of red are getting their moment in the spotlight. Be bold and passionate – Red is the perfect colour to elevate and draw attention to any look. Whether you have embraced a full-on head-to-toe outfit, or opted for a touch of red as an accent such as slipping on red ballerinas or throwing on a red jacket, you are sure to be on trend this winter!

Blanket scarfs

Photo credits: @cheraleelyle on Instagram

I believe that the easiest way to achieve the perfect, yet nonchalant winter look is by throwing on an oversized scarf. Creating this dramatic and exaggerated silhouette, the blanket scarf is arguably the most predominant and significant accessory trend for winter 2023. Being very easy to layer over jackets, coats, and sweaters, these scarves allow for the perfect fusion of fashion and function, while at the same time, keeping you incredibly warm and adding a pop of colour and texture to your winter outfit.