24-hour library a success, though alternative to Laidlaw under consideration

Over 9,000 entrances were made into Laidlaw Library between midnight and 8 am throughout May, an average of 301 per night.

The figures into usage during the spring assessment period are the first insight into overnight usage of the library after it was announced earlier this year that it would remain permanently open during term time.

University Librarian Masud Khokhar told The Gryphon that 24-hour access to Laidlaw was currently under a two-year trial period.

Khokhar said that whilst the figures show there is a significant group of students who benefit from the extended opening hours, an

alternative space may considered at the end of the trial. With close to 1,000 readers seats across four floors, the building requires a significant amount of energy to heat and light.

Khokhar said, “After the trial, we will assess and potentially think about other spaces that can be more sustainable.”

Bethan Corner, Education Officer at Leeds University Union, said “Bringing a 24-hour library onto campus has been a conversation for years.” She worked with the library on implementing the policy.

“There were some tricky logistics and we needed to reassure some about the idea.”

“Students feeling safe whilst using the space has been a top priority, whether thats in the building or surrounding it. “We have the night bus which we have worked closely with the library to ensure there is communication on this service.”

Corner agreed that the whole building might not be needed all year. “The best option in the long-term would be to have a smaller and smarter space that needs less heating and power.”