Dress to impress: formal attire

The end of the first term is slowly approaching, which can only mean one thing: Black Tie Events (if you thought I was going to say exams, you’re in the wrong column). From the annual History Society Winter Ball, Halls of Residence Christmas events at the Marriott, to Fight Night in just a week — it’s time to get your mum to post up those heels you wish you’d brought with you… and the matching clutch… and a second option of each, just in case. If your current wardrobe situation represents ‘late-night-study-session’ tracksuits and ‘bills-aren’t-included’ fluffy pyjamas, slightly more than ‘formal attire’, don’t panic! Here’s some inspiration to get you going:

I think it’s safe to say that sparkles are a festive seasonal staple year in, year out, but 2023 A/W collections have elevated metallics into almost an essential. Think ‘little black dress: sunglasses advised’ edition. Haute Couture has aced metallics this year, with Christian Dior as a particular standout designer featuring a chainmail-inspired, sequin maxi dress. Though Ready-to-wear collections, such as those at Mango or H&M x Rabanne’s collection set to launch on November 9th, have also received a diagnosis of ‘Saturday Night Fever,’ jumping onto the sixties disco-fashion bandwagon.

DIOR Autumn-winter 2023-2024 Haute Couture Show

Photo taken via Dior website

If the mirror ball isn’t your vibe, try pairing a monochrome outfit with an accent of glimmer instead. For example, a shoulder bag, some statement heels, or a maxi skirt. Embellished pieces achieve that same effect through more intricate glitter detailing—a more subtle approach to sparkle but nevertheless undeniably festive.

These ‘OhPolly’ mini dresses are a perfect combination of student budget and black tie, whilst bringing a youthful aspect to the ‘formal attire’ table. We’re not getting any younger…

OhPolly mini dress

Photo by @dcmua_ via Instagram OhPolly mini dress

Photo by @mollyjacksmakeup via Instagram

Evidently, the ideology of ‘less is more’ is out this season, and ‘more is not enough’ is probably a more accurate depiction of fashion lately. What better way to pay regard to that than with an all-over leopard print maxi dress or a leopard print fur coat, or both? Why not?

Thanking none other than Camila Alvarez in Daisy Jones and the Six (if you know, you know) for reigniting that flame for prints that we all forgot we had. Formerly, where maximalist clothing sat on a fine line between ‘wearing the dress or the dress wearing you,’ it’s now capturing the zeitgeist of current fashion. Nonconformity towards the ‘norms’ of the industry is the trend of the season, and leopard print is a commendable way to pay homage to a new period, this one being called ‘wear whatever the hell you want!’

Boohoo leopard-print féaux fur coat

Photo taken via Boohoo.com Boohoo leopard-print féaux fur coat

Photo taken via Boohoo.com ASOS Mango x Camille down neck midaxi dress with thigh split in leopard

Photo taken via asos.com

If dresses aren’t your scene, and the trade-off for wearing a jumpsuit means indecent exposure in the women’s toilet, a suit poses a happy medium. Of course, this isn’t a new concept, with the 80s power suit kickstarting women’s smart casual. Filtering through many a fashion era to remain a staple even today, and with the rise of the waistcoat, it appears more popular than ever within the eyes of a younger demographic.

To metamorphose the business attire to a fresher, more playful feel, ditch the blazer and wear the waistcoat alone—the female version of loosening a tie and undoing that top button. As for trousers, try a bootleg or possibly an oversized look, and be advantageous of the low-rise cut typically associated with trousers.

To accessorize, anything from statement jewelry to strappy or platform heels strays far from office apparel, comfortably reaching ‘girls night-out’ territory. Appertaining to a student budget, online marketplaces such as Depop and Vinted have an abundance of suits. Brands such as ‘Miss Sixty,’ ‘Next,’ and ‘Karen Millen,’ to highlight a few, commendably epitomize Pinterest-worthy pieces at a fraction of the cost. Whether you’re branching out to splurge on something new or, like myself, dusting off some oldies but goldies, consider this the catalyst to your winter ball outfit inspiration this year.